As Galatasaray edge closer to reclaiming the Turkish Super Lig crown, Nigerian star Victor Osimhen has poured out his admiration for the club and its passionate fanbase in an emotional tribute.

Following Saturday’s crucial 2-0 win over Trabzonspor, which placed the Istanbul giants on the brink of league triumph with 86 points, the Super Eagles striker did not just celebrate the victory; he delivered a heartfelt rallying cry.

Osimhen, currently on loan, has emerged as one of Galatasaray’s standout performers this season, with 24 goals and a relentless work rate that has captivated fans across Turkey.

Now, with just two points needed from their remaining three fixtures, the title is within touching distance, and the Nigerian forward is urging everyone to keep their focus.

“We’re almost there” – Osimhen’s message of pride and gratitude

Taking to Instagram shortly after the match, Osimhen penned a message soaked in passion and gratitude.

“Another big step taken! Super proud of this team!!!!” he wrote. “To the Galatasaray fans, your energy fuels us. We feel your passion in every pass, every tackle, every goal. We’re almost there, the league title is within touching distance. Time to start warming up those dancing shoes!”

The message resonated instantly with supporters who have followed Osimhen’s journey since his arrival. Though he did not find the net against Trabzonspor, his pressing, movement, and leadership up front were pivotal in ensuring the team stayed in control throughout the 90 minutes.

Bardakci and Morata deliver as Galatasaray holds firm

Goals from Abdulkerim Bardakci and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata were enough to see off Trabzonspor and preserve Galatasaray’s eight-point lead over arch-rivals Fenerbahce, who had earlier issued a statement of intent with a 4-1 thrashing of Basaksehir.

The win marked another composed and dominant display by the Cim-Bom, reaffirming their status as the team to beat this season. Osimhen, even without scoring, was instrumental in linking play and unsettling the opposition backline.

Eyes on the double: Turkish Cup final awaits

With the Super Lig title all but secured, attention now shifts to the Turkish Cup final, a golden opportunity for Galatasaray to complete a memorable domestic double. And Osimhen made it clear that the mission is far from over.

“It’s not over yet,” he added. “All focus now turns to Wednesday. Let’s finish this season the Galatasaray way: with pride, passion, and silverware. God is the Greatest.”

A legacy taking shape

Although Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, with top European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation, his bond with Galatasaray has become undeniable. His performances, his attitude, and his unwavering connection with the fans have made him a cult hero in Istanbul.

As the season’s climax approaches, Osimhen’s name is etched into the heart of Galatasaray’s title quest, and if all goes as planned, he may very well leave Turkey not just with goals but with gold.

