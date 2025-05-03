Victor Osimhen continued his remarkable debut season in Turkey by setting a new personal goal-scoring record in Galatasaray’s commanding 4-1 victory over Sivasspor on Saturday.

The Nigerian striker scored twice in the first half and had a third goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Despite playing just 70 minutes, Osimhen’s brace took his tally to 33 goals across all competitions this season, surpassing the 31 goals he scored for Napoli during his best campaign in Italy.

So far, Osimhen has netted 24 goals in the Turkish Super Lig, making him the league’s top scorer.

His overall contribution stands at 41 goal involvements in 37 appearances, underlining his crucial impact for Galatasaray.

The match at Rams Park saw an early goal from Lucas Torreira in the 9th minute, followed by Osimhen’s strikes in the 15th and 31st minutes.

Barış Alper Yılmaz also added to the tally in the 21st minute. Sivasspor’s only goal came from Rey Manaj in the 33rd minute.

With Galatasaray leading the league with 83 points from 32 matches and through to the Turkish Cup final, Osimhen is now on track for a double title triumph in what has already been a stellar first season in Turkish football.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from his parent club, Napoli, who are expected to demand a hefty fee for him in the summer transfer window.

