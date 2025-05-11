The group stage of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 has wrapped up in thrilling fashion, with eight teams booking their place in the quarterfinals after two weeks of pulsating football.

The competition, which doubles as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, has spotlighted some of Africa’s brightest young talents as they chase continental glory and one of four coveted tickets to the global showpiece.

Emerging titans: Quarterfinalists confirmed

At the close of the group stage on Friday, 9 May, hosts Egypt, DR Congo, Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and South Africa had all secured progression to the last eight.

The quarter-finals will take place on Monday, 12 May.

Egypt sealed qualification as one of the best third-placed teams after edging Tanzania 1-0 at the Suez Canal Stadium. DR Congo, who held Ghana to a 1-1 draw and defeated Central African Republic 3-1, also advanced as one of the top third-placed teams.

South Africa topped Group A with an unbeaten record, while Sierra Leone followed closely behind to secure second.

Morocco claimed top spot in Group B after a strong run and will be joined by Nigeria, who qualified second in the group.

In Group C, Ghana finished top, with defending champions Senegal sneaking in just behind them on goal difference.

Group stage peaks

Morocco: Impressed with a 3-2 win over Kenya and a dominant 3-1 victory over Tunisia, along with a goalless draw against Nigeria to top their group.

Nigeria: The seven-time champions showed grit and discipline, earning four points including a valuable draw against Morocco to progress as runners-up.

Senegal: Though second in their group, the defending champions remain one of the favourites, showcasing composure and tactical maturity.

South Africa: A composed and skilful display saw the Amajita top their group, capped with a 1-1 draw against regional rivals Zambia.

A cracking Quarter-Final showdown await

The quarter-final fixtures promise fireworks, with several marquee matchups on the cards:

Nigeria vs Senegal: A clash of continental heavyweights, with the Flying Eagles’ looking to dethrone the reigning champions, the young Terranga Lions in the early kick off of the day.

Ghana vs Egypt: The Young Pharaohs face a steep challenge against the high-flying Black Satellites in what could be a blockbuster encounter promises to be another mouth watering encounter.

Morocco vs Sierra Leone: Morocco’s well-oiled machine meets a spirited Sierra Leone side that’s punching above their weight and aiming for a historic semi-final berth. The Young Atlas Lions would be wary of their opponents’ prolific forward Momoh Kamara, who already has four goals in this tournament.

South Africa vs DR Congo: A battle of styles will see South Africa’s flair going up against the organisation and power of the Congolese side.

Eyes on Kamara

The tournament’s current top scorer is Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara, who has found the net four times so far. His performances have been central to Sierra Leone’s dream run and will be key to their chances in the knockout stages.

CAF U-20 AFCON Egypt 2025 – Quarter-Finals fixtures (12 May)

Nigeria vs Senegal

Ghana vs Egypt

Morocco vs Sierra Leone

South Africa vs DR Congo

As the journey to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and continental bragging rights heats up, all eyes turn to Cairo for what promises to be a thrilling quarterfinal round at the 2025 CAF U-20 AFCON.

