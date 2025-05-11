The Nigerian Army says it has taken into custody a private, Christopher Emmanuel, who allegedly assaulted a female vendor, Doshima, in Kula, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, Abdullahi Osabo, on Sunday.

Mr Osabo said the headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) took cognisance of the incident, which occurred on 6 May and was reported on 8 May.

He said the incident might have stemmed from a dispute over an unpaid debt, with allegations suggesting that the soldier claimed the woman insulted him during a phone conversation.

According to him, it is further alleged that this confrontation may have escalated into a physical altercation, which is now under investigation.

“Private Christopher Emmanuel is currently in custody, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for human rights abuses and will take disciplinary action based on findings of the investigation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The leadership of the Nigerian Army assures the general public and the victim that justice will be served in line with the military’s high standards.

“OPWS strongly condemns any form of indiscipline or human rights abuse by its personnel,” he said.

Mr Osabo urged members of the public to report any instances of abuse by Nigerian Army personnel to the Human Rights Desk helpline instead of using social media.

He gave the assurance that all reports of infractions by army personnel were viewed seriously and investigated, and sanctions were applied where personnel were found culpable.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

