The Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, will speak at the Africa-China Engagement webinar, scheduled for Friday.
The online event, organised by the Africa-China Initiative (ACI) at Georgetown University, USA, is themed: “New African Research on China-Africa Engagement and Impacts on Peace & Security.”
It will explore various research findings by African scholars on the role of Chinese actors in Africa’s security and development.
The discussion, which will bring together five African researchers, will examine how Chinese actors influence conflicts, contribute to mediation efforts, and shape Africa’s peace and security landscape.
Among the featured researchers is Philip Kaudo, a PhD in Public Policy candidate and lecturer at the University of Nairobi (Kenya). His research, “Private Security Companies in Kenya: A Comparative Case Study Analysis of Chinese, Local, and Western Private Security Actors,” examines the roles of various security providers in Kenya.
Bianca Mesumbe, the Growth and Investment Officer at Women in Entrepreneurship and Technology (WETECH) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, will also speak.
She will present her study, “Government Policy on Mining and Security in Central Africa: The Case of Chinese Companies Established in Eastern Cameroon.”
Moustafa Ahmad, an independent researcher and writer, and Sacad Muhumed, a Master’s student at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, will discuss their research, “Shared Isolation, Strategic Collaboration: Unpacking Somaliland-Taiwan Relations.”
Also, Prolific Matuse, a lecturer at Wigwe University, Nigeria, will present his work, “The Geopolitics of Chinese Coal and Lithium Investments in Zimbabwe.”
This webinar will provide critical insights into the complex dynamics of China-Africa engagement, particularly in the areas of security, economic investments, and conflict resolution.
