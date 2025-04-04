Idris Abdulaziz, a popular Bauchi Islamic cleric, is dead.
His centre, the Dutsen Tanshi Majlis, announced his demise in a statement posted on its Facebook page late Thursday.
The centre announced the funeral prayer of the cleric for Friday morning at the Games Village, Bauchi.
The cause of his death was not disclosed, but he was bedridden throughout the month of Ramadan while his students presided over lectures at the centre.
|
He was the founder of Dutsen Tanshi Majlis Bauchi – an Islamic centre known for propagation of Sunnah, situated in the Bauchi metropolis.
He frequently presided over lectures at the centre, which attract thousands of in-person listeners and live streamers across Hausa speaking Northern Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES reported last April how he fled into exile amid a feud with Governor Bala Muhammad, and his subsequent return home after the intervention of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.
Mr Abdulaziz fled Bauchi after security agents raided his Dutsen Tanshi residence on 24 January last year to execute a search warrant.
He had a running battle with Governor Muhammad whom he openly campaigned against. He supported Mr Muhammad’s main opponent, Abubakar Sadiq of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 18 March 2023 election.
He fled the state alleging persecution, threat of arbitrary arrest and detention by the state government following charges accusing him of blasphemy against religious creed.
READ ALSO: “I saw hell” — General Tsiga narrates ordeal in terrorists’ enclave
Mr Abdulaziz’s Sunni’s preaching and opinions are considered stern by followers of some Islamic sects in Hausa-speaking northern Nigeria. His ordeal with the Bauchi State Government began when he criticised some Sufi scholars of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sects during a lecture.
“In difficult times I don’t need the support of Ibrahim Niase, Abdulkadir Jelani, Ahmad Tijjani (Sufi scholars), and even Prophet Muhammad except for Allah,” Mr Abdulaziz said in the lecture on the oneness of God.
The comments ignited a controversy in Bauchi State and beyond. While his brethren in the Sunni sect supported him, his rivals from the Sufi sect called for his prosecution, accusing him of disrespecting a religious creed. The state government subsequently took over the case and prosecuted him.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999