Defending champions Argentina struck twice in the closing minutes to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and book their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni’s side looked to be heading for defeat after Anthony Gordon gave England the lead early in the second half, but late goals from Enzo Fernández and substitute Lautaro Martínez completed a dramatic comeback and kept Argentina’s title defence alive.

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s final in what promises to be a blockbuster clash between the South American champions and the reigning European champions.

The semi-final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was a tense affair from the outset, with both teams cancelling each other out. In fact, the match became the first FIFA World Cup game on record since 1966 without a single shot in the opening 30 minutes.

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England gradually settled into the contest and broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Morgan Rogers delivered a pinpoint cross for Anthony Gordon, who fired into the bottom corner. Gordon became the first player who featured in the Premier League last season to score for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina responded by increasing the pressure. Nicolás González and Alexis Mac Allister both went close before Jordan Pickford produced another fine save to deny Enzo Fernández.

The breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute when Lionel Messi picked out Fernández on the edge of the area, and the Chelsea midfielder drilled a precise finish beyond Pickford to level the scores.

With extra time looming, Argentina found the winner deep into stoppage time. Messi again turned provider, delivering an inviting cross that Lautaro Martínez nodded into an empty net in the 92nd minute to spark wild celebrations among the Argentine players and supporters.

Messi’s two assists underlined his influence once again as Argentina reached a second consecutive World Cup final after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago.

For England, the defeat ended another promising campaign despite a milestone night for captain Harry Kane, who earned his 121st international cap to become the country’s most-capped outfield player, moving ahead of Wayne Rooney. Only former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with 125 appearances, has represented England more times.

Argentina will now aim to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title when they face Spain in Sunday’s final.