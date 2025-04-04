Burkina Faso have made history as the first team to secure qualification for both the 2025 CAF U-17 AFCON quarter-finals and the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The West African side are amongst the favourites of the tournament, with five podium finishes to their name.

The former champions lifted their first title in 2011 in what was one of their best performances in the competition.

Preceding that, they finished as runners-up in the 1999 and 2001 edition where they were denied an opportunity to be crowned champions by Ghana and Nigeria respectively, and they’ve showed why they are a force to be reckoned with lately at age grade levels again on the continent.

Their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Egypt on Thursday night confirmed their status as one of the tournament’s most formidable sides.

The West Africans, who edged past Cameroon 2-1 in their opening match, now boast two wins from two, ensuring their passage to the next round with a game to spare. Goals from Issouf Dabo and the red-hot Asharaf Tabsoba sealed the victory, while Belal Ateya’s late strike for Egypt served only as a consolation.

Burkina Faso’s firepower overwhelms Egypt

After a tense opening period, Burkina Faso found the breakthrough just before halftime when Dabo clinically put them ahead in the 41st minute. The momentum remained with the West Africans, and despite Egypt’s attempts to claw back into the game, Tabsoba doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a composed finish.

Egypt refused to bow out quietly, with Ateya reducing the deficit in the 78th minute to set up a dramatic finale. However, Burkina Faso’s resilient defence held firm, securing their second consecutive victory and a well earned ticket to the quarter-finals.

How they qualified for the finals

Burkina Faso had to dig deep in a tough WAFU B qualifier played at the University of Ghana. The eight-team competition which involved heavyweights Ghana, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire saw the former champions display grit and determination against some of the zonal union’s best nations.

With the odds heavily stacked against them, the Young Stallions went all the way with a performance that was capped by a 3-1 win over Cote d’Ivoire in the final to secure their place in Morocco.

Looking ahead Burkina Faso’s perfect group stage record?

With qualification sealed, Burkina Faso will now turn their attention to their final group fixture against South Africa. A victory would see them maintain a flawless group-stage run and send a warning to their future opponents.

Meanwhile, Egypt face a must-win showdown against Cameroon, who have only one point after their draw with South Africa. The Pharaohs must secure maximum points to stand a chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso’s triumph marks a new era of promise for their youth development programme, and with a World Cup ticket already in the bag, they will now set their sights on claiming continental glory, which is just four games away.

