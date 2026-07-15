Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has capped a remarkable debut campaign in the Barclays Women’s Super League by finishing the 2025/26 season with the highest save percentage in the division, underlining her growing reputation as one of the world’s finest shot-stoppers.

Official league statistics just released by the WSL showed that the Brighton goalkeeper recorded an outstanding save percentage of 74.7 per cent, the best among all goalkeepers who featured in at least 10 league matches during the season.

The Nigerian international narrowly edged Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, who finished second with a 74.6 per cent save rate, while Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce placed third on 73.6 per cent.

Nnadozie’s impressive numbers came in her maiden season in English football following her move to Brighton, where she quickly established herself as one of the league’s standout performers.

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Across 19 league appearances, the 25-year-old faced 83 shots on target and produced 62 saves, consistently delivering match-winning performances despite adapting to one of the most competitive women’s leagues in the world.

Her commanding displays between the posts also played a key role in Brighton’s impressive campaign, helping the Seagulls remain competitive against the WSL’s elite while inspiring the club to the Women’s FA Cup final, where they eventually fell to Manchester City.

Beyond her league-leading save percentage, Nnadozie finished the season with six clean sheets, the joint fourth-highest tally in the division, and prevented an estimated 3.3 goals, further highlighting her ability to produce crucial saves and keep Brighton in difficult matches.

Her excellence was recognised throughout the campaign.

Earlier in the season, the three-time CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year claimed the WSL Save of the Month award after producing a spectacular fingertip stop against Liverpool. The stunning intervention also earned her a nomination for the league’s Save of the Season award.

Nnadozie is now turning her attention to international duty, having linked up with the Super Falcons squad in Casablanca, Morocco, where Nigeria is preparing to defend its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

After conquering France with Paris FC and making an immediate impact in England, the Nigerian shot-stopper heads into the continental showpiece in outstanding form, offering another timely reminder of why she remains one of Africa’s most dependable players between the sticks.