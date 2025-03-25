The stage is set for another crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
The Super Eagles come into this match with renewed confidence under new head coach Eric Chelle, having secured their first victory of the qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Rwanda.
With just six points from five matches, Nigeria knows that anything short of a win could further jeopardise their qualification hopes.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s Warriors remain winless in the campaign, sitting at the bottom of Group C with just three points.
|
Despite their struggles, they showed resilience in their last game, fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Benin.
With Nigeria desperate to keep their World Cup dreams alive and Zimbabwe battling for pride and survival, fans can expect an intense encounter in Uyo.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from the Nest of Champions in Uyo.
Kickoff is at 5 pm.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999