The stage is set for another crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles come into this match with renewed confidence under new head coach Eric Chelle, having secured their first victory of the qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Rwanda.

With just six points from five matches, Nigeria knows that anything short of a win could further jeopardise their qualification hopes.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s Warriors remain winless in the campaign, sitting at the bottom of Group C with just three points.

Despite their struggles, they showed resilience in their last game, fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Benin.

With Nigeria desperate to keep their World Cup dreams alive and Zimbabwe battling for pride and survival, fans can expect an intense encounter in Uyo.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Kickoff is at 5 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

