The Super Eagles are back in contention for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they got their first victory in the qualifying series with a 2-0 win over second-placed Rwanda in Kigali on Friday.

Two goals from Victor Osimhen in the 10th minute and in the third minute of added time in the first half sealed the three points and moved the Super Eagles to six points from five matches.

This good fortune also saw other leading teams in Group C drop points. Benin were held 2-2 by Zimbabwe on Thursday, while South Africa moved to the top of the group with a 2-0 win over Lesotho.

First Half

Nigeria dominated from the start, but the game began dramatically, as Osimhen was injured in the first minute and required immediate medical attention. Despite the setback, Nigeria pressed on, and in the fifth minute, Ademola Lookman had a chance to shoot but was robbed of the ball, conceding a free kick to the opposition.

In the 10th minute, Moses Simon was fouled just outside the box, earning Nigeria a free kick. Lookman stepped up to take it, and Osimhen, showing resilience after his early injury, scored, marking his 24th goal in 40 appearances. Nigeria’s high press made the Rwandans uncomfortable, and the Eagles continued dominating.

In the 12th minute, a dangerous cross from Osimhen nearly resulted in an own goal by Ange Mutzinsi, adding to the pressure. Nigeria kept pushing, and in the 14th minute, Ekong had a chance to score from a corner kick but headed the ball high, missing a golden opportunity. A minute later, another foul by the physical Rwandan side saw Ola Aina fouled, and another free kick was awarded. Ekong once again had a chance but headed wide from an open goal, unmarked and frustrated.

The 16th minute brought a cooling break, allowing both teams to regroup. Play resumed, and in the 23rd minute, Simon was denied by a brilliant save from the Rwandan goalkeeper. Osimhen headed wide from the resulting corner kick. In the 28th minute, Moses’ cross was turned out for a corner.

A substitution in the 37th minute saw Samuel Gueulette replaced by Gilbert Mugisha, who quickly tested Nigeria’s goalkeeper Nwabali with a long-range shot. Lookman and Osimhen combined beautifully in the box shortly after, but the ball slipped away from Lookman, denying another scoring opportunity.

In the 43rd minute, Aina conceded a corner kick because of a lack of communication with his teammates, giving Rwanda a rare chance. Three minutes were added to the first half, during which the Rwandans improved slightly, but Nigeria remained in control.

Just before halftime, Osimhen struck again, this time on a breakaway. With a delightful chip over the goalkeeper, he scored Nigeria’s second goal, capping off a dominant first half for his team.

Second half

The second half was all about restoring pride for the Amavubi in front of the home crowd led by President Paul Kagame.

Nigeria continued to assert its dominance. In the 46th minute, Osimhen was fouled, resulting in a free kick for Nigeria and a yellow card for Rwanda’s captain, Djihad Bizimana, for the challenge. Shortly after, in the 47th minute, Simon attempted a shot from the edge of the box but sent it wide, missing the target.

The game grew more physical, and in the 49th minute, Ndidi was shown a yellow card for a foul on Rwanda’s No. 4. Nigeria kept pushing forward, and in the 50th minute, Bright Osayi-Samuel had a go at goal, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper, leading to a corner kick for Nigeria. Ekong’s defensive header conceded a corner kick to Rwanda, giving them a rare opportunity to build an attack in the 51st minute.

Bruno Onyemaechi and Raphael Onyedika came on for Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina in the 58th minute as Coach Eric Chelle strengthened his midfield. Advantage played in the 75th minute, but Osimhen blazed over after a run by Osayi-Samuel. Tolu Arokodare made his debut in the 78th minute, replacing Osimhen. Alhassan Yusuf also came on for Osayi-Samuel.

Rwanda continued to push forward as Nigeria tried to contain the action by possessing the ball. Five minutes were added, but the Eagles defended stoutly to take all three points and a clean sheet.

The Eagles will travel to Uyo, where Nigeria hosts Zimbabwe on Tuesday, seeking another three points to take them towards the top of Group C.

