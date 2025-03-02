The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 27 delivered a weekend full of dramatic results, with several teams continuing their strong runs while others stumbled at crucial moments.
Enyimba secured their third away win of the season, while Abia Warriors were held to a draw on home turf.
Meanwhile, Ikorodu City, the league’s youngest club, earned a vital three points with a clean sheet.
Sunday’s action wrapped up with a host of thrilling fixtures:
|
Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau United
In Ikenne, Remo Stars edged out Plateau United in a tight contest, with Samson Olasupo netting the match’s only goal in the 74th minute.
The win was crucial for Remo Stars, who extended their commanding lead at the top of the table to 14 points.
However, the victory was bittersweet for the hosts as captain Nduka Junior was sent off in added time, reducing the team to 10 men as the match concluded.
Ikorodu City 2-0 Heartland
Ikorodu City continued their impressive season with a 2-0 win against Heartland, climbing to fifth place in the league standings. Leonard Ngenge opened the scoring in the 9th minute, and Ayomide Cole doubled the lead in the 58th minute to secure a vital three points for the Oga Boys.
Kano Pillars 2-1 Rangers
Kano Pillars completed a double over reigning champions Rangers with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
Rangers initially took the lead in the 33rd minute through Bashir Usman’s penalty. However, Rabiu Ali responded for Pillars with a spot-kick of his own in the 42nd minute.
The game was settled in the 60th minute when Jerry Alex scored the winning goal for the hosts, much to the delight of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who was in attendance.
Niger Tornadoes 0-1 Enyimba
Enyimba extended their undefeated streak in the NPFL head-to-head against Niger Tornadoes to four matches, claiming a 1-0 win in Lafia.
Joseph Atule’s goal in the 62nd minute was enough to secure all three points for the visitors, keeping Enyimba’s hope of a bright finish in the league alive.
Bayelsa United 2-1 Bendel Insurance
In another thrilling encounter, Bayelsa United came from behind to defeat Bendel Insurance 2-1. Kayode Oke had given Insurance the lead in the 36th minute, but Bayelsa responded after the break. John Emo and Bina Tombiri found the back of the net to complete the turnaround for Bayelsa.
Abia Warriors 1-1 Nasarawa United
At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Nasarawa United.
Sunday Megwo had put the Warriors ahead in the 36th minute, but Mohammed Garba equalised for the visitors just four minutes later, leaving both sides to share the spoils.
Monday night action
On Monday night, all eyes will be on the clash between Shooting Stars and Rivers United, with both teams eager to secure a crucial win as the season enters its final stretch.
Full Results:
-Kano Pillars 2-1 Rangers
– Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Bendel Insurance
-Niger Tornadoes 0-1 Enyimba
-Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd
-Ikorodu City 2-0 Heartland
-Abia Warriors 1-1 Nasarawa Utd
