Investment company VFD Group recorded a twofold increase in net profit for the first half of the year, supported by a significant improvement in investment income, its unaudited report for the period issued Friday showed.

VFD Group is proprietary and investment-focused, meaning it invests in target companies for direct market gain, unlike investment banks, which invest on behalf of others.

It has investments in companies as diverse as the Nigerian Exchange Group, Veritas Kapital Assurance, NASD Plc and CSCS Plc, according to information on its website.

Revenue advanced to N53.7 billion from N41.2 billion a year ago, deriving strength largely from investment income, which was up by 102.8 per cent. Net investment income expanded by 19.8 per cent to N42 billion from N35 billion.

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The company logged a sharp increase in other income, which surged more than sevenfold to N3.8 billion after earning N3.9 billion in fair value gain in investment property, unlike a year earlier when no such income was recorded.

It cut back provision for impairment of financial assets, especially loans and advances, by nearly half to N657.5 million.

“The first half of 2026 performance demonstrates the value of disciplined execution in a market that continues to reward thoughtful execution,” said Managing Director Nonso Okpala in a statement.

“Profit grew more than three times faster than revenue because we remain focused on deploying capital only where risk-adjusted returns justify,” he added.

The company earned N79.1 million in share of profit from associate, compared to N22 million one year prior, boosting pre-tax profit.

EBIT margin, a parameter that gauges the operating profitability of a company, stood at 62.5 per cent, slightly weaker than the 66 per cent recorded in the same period of 2025.

Profit before tax climbed 98.4 per cent to N12 billion, while after-tax profit increased to N10.1 billion from N5 billion.

In a separate announcement on Friday, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of N0.24 per share, translating into a potential payout of N3 billion.

“We enter the second half of the year with the strongest capital position in the group’s history, a materially lower cost of funding, and a portfolio of high-quality earning assets,” Folajimi Adeleye, the executive director for finance, said.

“Our priority now is straightforward: ensuring that every naira of new capital consistently generates returns that exceed the cost of the debt it replaced,” he said further.

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