In this age of activism and social justice, certain issues demand our attention, particularly the growing blur between advocacy and defamation. While activism serves as a powerful tool to expose wrongdoing and demand accountability, there are instances where individuals and groups ought to be very careful in deploying information that is unverified as facts, as it could lead to accusations of bias or prejudice.

The recent defamation case involving Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, and gender activist, Lemmy Ughegbe, is a case in point on why claims need to be properly verified before they are made, otherwise activism could be accused of sensationalism, and lead to the destruction of reputations.

Premiere Academy, an institution in Abuja, found itself embroiled in a media storm following allegations made by Ughegbe regarding the tragic death of 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Aondodoo. Ughegbe repeatedly claimed that the student was raped, that a condom was left inside her, and that this led to sepsis and hyperglycemia, ultimately causing her death on 22 June, 2021. These allegations were widely circulated across media platforms and public forums, and naturally it painted the school in a damning light, sparking public outrage that impacted its reputation very negatively.

Once regarded as a citadel of learning dedicated to nurturing young minds, Premiere Academy is now viewed by some as a place of tragedy and negligence. This shift in perception is said to have had tangible consequences, evident in the steady decline in student enrolment. However, as the legal proceedings unfold, the credibility of Ughegbe’s claims has come under scrutiny.

This led Premiere Academy to file a N500 million defamation lawsuit against Ughegbe, asserting that his statements were not only false but also deliberately orchestrated to tarnish the school’s image. In a significant development, a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), presided over by Justice Kayode Agunloye, admitted eight crucial exhibits submitted by the Academy to substantiate its claims. These include: a flash drive containing video footage of Ughegbe addressing 5,000 lawyers at the 2021 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), where he made allegedly defamatory remarks about the school and

three years’ worth of admission registers, showing a significant decline in student enrolment, following the negative publicity that came on the heels of Ughegbe’s allegations.

There are also news articles from reputable media outlets, which Ughegbe is said to have used to disseminate unverified reports, and a legal warning letter from Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urging him to desist from false accusations, alongside a response through his legal representative, Johnbull Adaghe.

While activism plays a critical role in holding institutions accountable, there is need for caution in making claims that have not been verified as facts, which could harm institutions and ultimately undermine the credibility of those who peddle them also — whether social media influencers, media outlets, or activists. When information used is not considered as factual, it could taint the entire advocacy space, making it harder for genuine victims to have their voices heard.

This case serves as a wake-up call for regulatory bodies, the media, and the public to exercise greater scrutiny when dealing with allegations of misconduct. While it is essential to amplify the voices of the oppressed, it is equally crucial to ensure that accusations are backed by verifiable evidence. Sensationalism should never take precedence over factual accuracy.

Authorities must implement stricter measures to prevent the spread of false allegations. Media platforms should be held accountable for publishing unverified claims, and activists must face legal repercussions if they deliberately spread misinformation. The judiciary also has a role to play in ensuring that justice prevails — not just for alleged victims, but also for those who fall prey to false accusations.

As the Premiere Academy defamation case continues, it serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked facts. While society must continue to support real victims and fight against injustices, it must also remain vigilant against those who might want to weaponise information in a manner that impacts the credibility of others negatively.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 18 March, during which Ughegbe’s video clip featuring the alleged defamatory remarks will be publicly presented. The cross-examination of witnesses by his legal team is also expected to provide further insights into the case.

While Ughegbe remains defiant, describing the lawsuit as an attempt to silence him, the ongoing legal proceedings will determine whether he was truly advocating for justice or he had other motives in making the claims he did about the Academy. Whatever the outcome, this saga highlights the urgent need for fact-based activism and reporting. Advocacy remains a cornerstone of democratic societies, but its credibility must not be compromised or distorted by any individual or group.

As this case unfolds, one thing is clear: justice must be rooted in truth, and nothing else.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a public affairs analyst based in Kano. He can be reached via exponentumera@gmail.com

