Rattled by the US’s hostile interaction with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, European leaders have resolved to scale up military and security support for Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer disclosed this on Sunday after an emergency summit at Lancaster House in London, attended by European leaders, Turkey, NATO, and the European Union.

He said the emergency meeting was organised to garner support for Ukraine and ensure the country’s security.

As part of this effort, Mr Starmer announced that the UK has signed a £2.2 billion loan, obtained from profits of frozen Russian assets, to provide more military aid to Ukraine.

He also announced a new deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy more than 5,000 air defence missiles.

He said the missiles will be made in Belfast, creating jobs and improving Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

He said, “We have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak deal like this, which Russia can breach with ease.

“Instead, any deal must be backed by strength. Every nation must contribute to that in the best way that it can, bringing different capabilities and support to the table.”

Mr Starmer, however, noted that not every European country would be able to contribute equally, with some unable to contribute at all.

Similarly, the European Union Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said Ukraine needs security guarantees for its economic survival and military resistance.

She also stated that Europe needs to scale up its military strength.

“We urgently have to rearm Europe. For this, I plan to present a comprehensive plan at the next European summit in Brussels,” she said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the plan to increase military investment for Ukraine is “good news.”

He said the bloc is also working to gain the alliance and support of the US to end the war.

Mr Rutte said European countries are set to “ramp up defence spending.”

Trump and Vance’s clash with Zelensky

European leaders have been scaling up support for Ukraine since the hostile exchange between President Donald Trump, his deputy JD Vance, and Mr Zelensky.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Ukrainian president had visited the White House to discuss his country’s ongoing war with Russia and finalise a “critical mineral deal,” but failed to do so.

The meeting ended abruptly after the leaders disagreed over the terms of the deal.

The Ukrainian president demanded a security guarantee in exchange for the mineral deal.

President Trump, in response, said Mr Zelensky has “no card” to negotiate.

“You don’t have the cards, but once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing, I’ll be honest, that’s not a nice thing.

“You are gambling with World War III.”

Mr Vance accused the Ukrainian president of being “disrespectful and ungrateful.”

Talking over the Ukrainian leader, Mr Vance said, “Do you agree that you have had problems with your military?

“Do you think it is disrespectful to come to the Oval Office and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

