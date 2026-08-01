The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed that there is no going back on the ban of small volume alcoholic drinks in the country.

The NAFDAC Zonal Director, South-east, Festus Ukadike, made the vow in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Mr Ukadike said the crackdown had already began targeting manufacturers and distributors of small sachet alcoholic drinks.

He said the next stage after the enforcement was to mop up the remaining alcoholic products currently in the market.

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He also said that businesses would not be affected by the ban as companies could still produce alcohol in volumes not less than 200ml per bottle.

According to him, arrests and seizures have been made in the zone including Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Anambra states.

The zonal director said the health of children was a deciding factor informing NAFDAC’s decision to ban sachet alcohol.

He said Nigerian children had to be protected from unhealthy drinking habits.

“If our children are no longer exposed to sachet alcohol, they will live healthier lives, curb antisocial behaviours and promote the country’s fight against cancer and other terminal diseases,” he said.

Mr Ukadike advised consumers to control their alcohol intake saying that missing out on sachet alcohol was not a terrible thing.

Responding to concerns over affordability, the NAFDAC director said that public health considerations outweighed commercial interests.

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Mr Ukadike said that in 12 months, Nigeria should expect a standard regulatory landscape in which there would be no alcohol in any packaging less than 200ml.

Meanwhile, some of the consumers of the sachet drinks expressed mixed reactions to the ban.

While some welcomed the ban, others said the ban on small volume alcoholic drinks would make alcohol less affordable to low income earners.

A consumer, Charles Otubo, said the ban should only be introduced in motor parks to prevent highway accidents.

Another consumer, identified simply as Godwin, said he had seen school children buying the sachet drinks, putting it in their school bags, and taking it to school. He said the drinks should be sold at special liquour stores.

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