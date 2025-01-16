Nasarawa United have unveiled eight new players ahead of the second part of the ongoing 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight new players were unveiled at the Lafia Township Stadium on Wednesday.

In his remarks at the unveiling, Solomon Babanjah, the club’s chairman, expressed delight in acquiring the players and confidence that the new signings would help the club achieve its goals in the second part of the 2024/2025 NPFL season campaign.

“Our situation in the league is somehow precarious, but with the acquisition of these top-class players, we are in the right position to turn things around and return the team to where we rightly belong, which is the league’s summit.

“We plead for the support and prayers of all key stakeholders involved to enable us to get out of this terrain.

“We thank Gov. Abdullahi Sule and our ever-present supporters and fans, both home and scattered all over, for always standing by us. God willing, we will make everyone happy this second and final half of the season,” he said.

Also, Kabiru Dogo, head coach of the club, apologised to the state government, football stakeholders, and fans of the club in an interview with reporters over its recent poor performance in the NPFL.

Dogo noted that the arrival of the new players would be a turning point for the club.

“We are so excited to see the impact these new signings will have on our squad in this second segment of the league.

“We are very confident that they will help us to compete at the highest level and bring success to the Club,” he said.

He thanked the Nasarawa state government and club supporters for their support and patience despite the poor run of results from the team in the current season.

The coach assured that some of the new players were players he had worked with and whose work rates he could vouch for, hence their acquisition.

He said that more new players were expected to join the club for the second segment of the league season.

Eche Amos, media officer of the club, in a statement, listed the eight new players unveiled to include Benson Abbey and Abubakar Aliyu, who joined from Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Peace Dewa,n, formerly of Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Others are Solomon Chigozie from Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, Peter Eneji from Busaiteen Football Club of Bahrain, and Ugochukwu Leonard from Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

“We also have Benjamin Jack, from Golden Boot Football Club of Benin Republic and Onyema Emmanuel, who arrived from Ikorodu City Football Club of Lagos,” he said.

He stated that the new signings would bring their wealth of experience, skills and determination to the squad and would be available for selection for the team’s first match of the second part of the season against Katsina United on Saturday,, 25 Januar,y, at the Lafia Township Stadium.

(NAN)

