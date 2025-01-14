The federal government of Nigeria and the Enugu State Government have signed the host state agreement for the 2026 National Sports Festival billed to hold in the South-eastern state.

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government, while Governor Peter Mbah signed on behalf of the Enugu State Government on Tuesday.

The agreement means that Enugu State has been awarded full hosting rights for the 2026 edition of the National Sports Festival.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, Mr Mbah appreciated the commission and other sports agencies for the confidence reposed in the state and his administration to stage the event in the state.

The governor assured that it would discharge its hosting responsibilities in a way that would leave a lifelong memory and experience on the athletes and all lovers of sports in Nigeria and beyond.

“We also appreciate the value and significance of this award. I commend the commission for finding Enugu worthy of being the next host of the 23rd National Sports Festival. We are going to discharge ourselves creditably.

“As you know, we like to be a role model as a state that gained preeminence over 115 years ago. We will not want to let our forebears down. We will live up to that standard,” he said.

He said the state government has already begun efforts to revamp some sports facilities, such as Awgu Games Village, in preparation for the event.

“We are making sure that by the time you come here by the end of this year, you are going to be highly impressed. It is not revamping, rebranding or re-equipping, but we are also going to build additional facilities to the existing one.

“We are looking forward to having a world-class experience befitting the sports men and women, making our hosting a lifelong memory and experience,” Mr Mbah stated.

‘Why we chose Enugu’

On his part, Mr Olopade said the National Sports Commission was encouraged by Enugu’s bid, available facilities, and improved security in the state.

The director-general also explained that the commission granted Enugu the right to host the event due to Governor Mbah’s determination to improve sports and social infrastructure.

He further said the hosting would boost investment and tourism in the state before, during, and after the event.

National Sports Festival at a glance

The National Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sports event that brings together thousands of athletes from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to celebrate sportsmanship, national unity, and sporting excellence.

The festival is sometimes called the Nigerian version of the Olympic Games.

The 21st edition of the festival was hosted by Delta State, Nigeria’s South-South, in 2022, and over 11,000 athletes participated in the tournament.

Meanwhile, before Enugu State hosts the 23rd edition of the festival, the 22nd edition will be held this month in Ogun State, Nigeria’s South-west.

