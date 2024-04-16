Zamadek Boys of Lagos Island and HB Utility from Ilupeju have qualified for the final of the 5th edition of the JOF U-13 Cup football championship.
The two teams booked their places in the final of the grassroots football tournament when they triumphed over their respective opponents in the semi-, finals decided at Lekki Playground.
Zamadek defeated Latoyam FC from Coker Aguda in a fierce battle that ended 3-2, while Strong Dove from Orile Iganmu forced HB Utility to a barren draw in the regulation time, only for HB Utility boys to turn the table around to beat their opponents 5-3 penalties.
Strong Dove and Latoyam FC will now play the third-place match, which will precede the game match scheduled for Sunday, 12 May.
Meanwhile, the organisers, Lagos State Grassroots Football Association and the sponsor of the tournament, JOF Nigeria Limited, are leaving nothing to put up a good show for the final ceremony.
Details of the packages for the winners, names of the distinguished guests to grace the final occasion and venue for the final matches for the first, second and third positions will be announced on 2 May during the 5th JOF U-13 championship tournament press briefing
