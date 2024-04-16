The race for the NPFL title intensified as Matchday 30 witnessed thrilling action across the nine-match venues spread around Nigeria.

Seven home wins, a single draw, and one away defeat were recorded, with 25 goals scored.

Enyimba, Sporting Lagos, and Heartland win derby ties

In Aba, Enyimba secured a crucial 1-0 victory over local rivals Heartland, compounding the Owerri club’s relegation worries. This win propelled Enyimba to second place in the standings with 51 points.

A minute silence was observed before the game in honour of former Enyimba and Enugu Rangers player Bright Esieme, who passed away recently.

The opening 10 minutes saw Enyimba dominate their shaky visitors. However, Heartland threatened in the 13th minute with a cross from Chijioke Opara, but Christian Weli’s header was directed towards Leke Ojo, the Enyimba goalkeeper.

Ojo remained vigilant, intercepting a dangerous cross from Ugochukwu Leonard seven minutes later.

Mbaoma, formerly of Heartland, failed to add to his goal tally with an off-target attempt.

Heartland’s resistance crumbled in the 35th minute as Ekene Awazie found the back of the net for Enyimba. Leonard’s attempt to equalise in the 50th minute was well-saved by Ojo.

Rangers edge Abia Warriors in Oriental Derby

At the Cathedral, Enugu Rangers emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Oriental derby against Abia Warriors. Their first win against their rivals in four meetings was a pivotal moment for the “Antelopes.”

Rangers, seeking to bounce back from their defeat to Katsina United the previous week, took the lead through Isaac Saviour’s strike within the first seven minutes. They had a chance to double their lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, but Godwin Obaje missed the conversion.

Eventually, Ojonugwa Adejoh doubled the lead for Rangers just before halftime. Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu of Abia Warriors responded with a double substitution at the start of the second half, introducing Chidozie Okorie and Collins Ugwueze for Kali Nweke and Chidiebere Nwobodo.

Kazeem Ogunleye put the hosts ahead in the 51st minute, but Okorie equalised for Abia Warriors in the 69th minute. Nwabueze Pascal grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors deep into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point.

Sporting Lagos dim Sunshine Star

In Lagos, Sporting Lagos secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunshine Stars, pushing the Owenna Gunners closer to the relegation zone. They now sit just one point above the drop.

Ogunbote masterminds win over former club

Gbenga Ogunbote secured a 2-0 victory over his former club, Lobi Stars, in Ibadan. The win propelled his current team to fourth place in the league table.

The Benue-based outfit, Lobi Stars, travelled to Ibadan seeking a win to stay in contention for the title, but Ogunbote’s tactically astute team dashed their aspirations.

Otakho Aghabowa opened the scoring for the home team in the second minute, and Douglas Archiv added another goal in the 75th minute to seal the win for Ogunbote.

