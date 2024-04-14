The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, is wrapping up gradually, with the pretenders separated from the contenders.

Matchday 30 of the league resumes Sunday at the Cathedral between Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors.

Eight other games are to be played on Tuesday, while the last match will occur on Wednesday.

The league so far

The past eight games for Kano Pillars have been distressful as Sai Masu Gida have only recorded one win, two draws and five defeats.

Sikiru Alimi broke his goal drought against Akwa United during Remo Stars’ 2-1 win.

The game also saw the Ikenne Star boys conceding their second own goal of the season to the Promise Keepers.

According to Opta Nigeria, matchday 29 had 3.5 goals per game, the highest ever recorded this season.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers’ 10 games unbeaten run ended abruptly, having conceded four goals against Katsina for the first time since 2017.

Five hundred ninety-eight goals have been scored amongst the teams this season in the NPFL.

Meanwhile, Plateau United are the highest-scoring side, 44, while the duo of Gombe-based clubs Doma and Gombe United have scored the most minor goals, 21.

Only 22 away wins, 69 draws, and 193 home wins have been recorded this season.

Oriental derby in Aba

The Oriental derby between Enyimba and Heartland is a game of multiple purposes.

Heartland will be fighting for their lives to get maximum points to salvage the relegation war where they are currently placed.

Meanwhile, Enyimba, currently in the fourth position with a point below Remo Stars, would also anticipate leaping into the third position, displacing the Southwestern club.

As it stands, Heartland’s chance of escaping relegation this season is very slim.

The last team meeting ended in a lone-goal defeat to Heartland in Owerri. However, playing in Aba against Enyimba is equivalent to visiting the Lion’s Den for the Naze Millionaires.

During their last two visits to Aba, Heartland went away with a point, playing a barren draw. But as it stands with the current profiles of both clubs, such results might not look achievable. The last time Enyimba defeated Heartland was in 2015; this shows a strong antecedence against the People’s Elephant.

Predicted scoreline: Enyimba 2-0 Heartland

Another chance to keep the top spot for Rangers

This weekend’s only game is at the Cathedral between Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors.

Firstly, Enugu Rangers have become a title contender after rampaging other clubs since the second stanza began.

Although a slim denial at Katsina has put them sideways with Lobi Stars, another title contender.

Playing against Abia Warriors looks juicy for the Flying Antelopes, who have been on a rampage since their return to their original home this season.

They have dropped four points at home this season; however, it was regained on the road.

Unfortunately, the Abia Warriors have been poor on the road this season.

Secondly, the game is a chance to avenge the multiple defeats Rangers suffered at the hands of Abia Warriors starting last season.

Abia Warriors have defeated Rangers in their four consecutive meetings.

Possible scoreline: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Abia Warriors

Who takes the bow at Onikan?

The critical job for Kennedy Boboye at Sunshine Stars is to stabilise the club and prevent them from relegation.

Since he joined Sunshine, Boboye has only picked two points on the road in the four away matches for Sunshine Stars.

Unfortunately, the duo of Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos are battling the same problem at the moment, which is to shrug off their relegation scare.

As it stands, the Noisy Lagosians aren’t making noise as they precariously occupy the 15th position with 35 points, similar to Sunshine Stars in the 13th position.

Both teams have only met once in the league, and the first time was in Akure, where Sporting Lagos lost by a lone goal.

Possible scoreline: Sporting Lagos 1 -0 Sunshine Stars

Remo in a hinge spot in Gombe

Remo Stars is in a thick battle with the big guns for the League.

Being in the third position with an outstanding game, Remo Stars has a tricky game against a resurgent Doma United.

Their last meeting ended in a barren draw in Ikenne, and the Sky Blue Stars would be seeking to pay the Savannah Tigers with the same measure.

Possible scoreline: Doma United 1-1 Remo Stars

