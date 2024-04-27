Miracle Ezechukwu was again the star on the final day of competition at MTN CHAMPS Jos, stunning with a massive Personal Best (PB) of 24.05s (-0.8) to win GOLD in the Junior women’s 200m final.

The Nigerian Tulip International College student in Abuja left it to no chance, getting an explosive start and leading to the end. She surpassed the World U20 Championships qualification standard of 24.35s and improved the PB she set last year at the Abuja Grand Finale by over half a second.

Ezechukwu led a 1-2 finish with her teammate Chigozie Rosemary Nwankwo who also dropped a PB of 24.58s to finish 2nd, while Ojone Akubo-Adegbe placed 3rd in 25.63s – a repeat of the 100m podium.

The men’s race went to Alphonsus Akwaga who ran 22.19s ahead of Saliu Toyeeb who posted 22.33s, while the winner of the 100m, Divinefavour Okisamen was 3rd in 22.51s.

In the Youth Girls category, Adaeze Eze dominated the final, claiming her third gold medal and 5th PB of MTN CHAMPS Jos in a time of 25.08s (-0.8).

She had on the second and third days, won GOLD medals in 100m and Long Jump.

Kenneth Onyagi won the boys’ equivalent in 23.60s, holding off the strong charge of Chukwudi Henry who clocked 23.66s and Kenneth Onyaji in 23.87s.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Bernice Onoriode ran away with the win in the Cadet Girls 200m, turning in a time of 27.91s ahead of Stephanie Onyinyechukwu (28.65s) and Joanna Udoh (28.76s).

Benjamin Aliya won the Cadet Boys’ race in 25.52s, from Sagir Buhari in 26.22s and Nuhu Bamaiyi in 26.83s.

The Senior women’s race went to Temitope Olusesan in 24.95s, while Emmanuel Peters Aki took the men’s race in 22.51s.

Nene Katikiati took the Youth Girl’s 800m final, racing to victory in 2:24.93 ahead of Felicia Adebayo who added her second Silver medal of the meet in 2:25.63, while Oluchi Ezeh finished 3rd in 2:28.12.

Lamech Danladi won the Youth Boys race from Ibrahim Saidu and Kyenshak Mishak who took the Silver and Bronze medals.

In the 4x100m relays, Bernice Onoriode anchored Coach Felix Foundation to gold in the Cadet Girls’ category, ahead of Hopefill Fame and Sunshine International.

Model Learning won the Boys’ race by a mile, clocking 51.67s ahead of Gombe Athletic Academy and Sabon-Tasha Government.

GSS Township won gold in the Youth Girls’ category, just ahead of Foundation Science and FGC Jos A.

The Youth Boys’ race went to Messiah College from FGC Jos A and Foundation Science.

Dynamic won the Junior men’s 4x100m in 43.88s ahead of Fast Feet in 43.98s, while the NSCDC men’s team combined to run 42.96s in the Senior men’s race.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

