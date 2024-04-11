The ongoing JOF U-13 Football Championship holding in Lagos has entered its semi final stage.

The semi final matches are scheduled for Friday 12 April at the Lekki playground.

The first match of the day will be between Latoyam FC from Coker Aguda and Zamadek Boys from Lagos Island, while Strong Dove from Orile Iganmu will settle scores with HB Utility from Ilupeju in the second semi final cracker.

To qualify for the semi final, Latoyam FC beat Young Boys from Ojo 1-0 in the quarter final game played at Oshodi playground on last Saturday 6 April 2024.

Zamadek Boys defeated Ameson Boys from Ikoyi 5-3 penalties after they played a 1-1 draw game in the regulation time.

Strong Dove beat Solution Boys from Apapa 3-2 in their match decided at Lekki playground, while HB Utility spanked Botife FC from Abule Egba 1-0 to qualify for the semi final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the organisers say the third place and final matches will be played on 12 May during a grand ceremony scheduled for the University of Lagos Sports Centre in Akoka, Lagos.

The JOF U-13 Cup, a grassroots football tournament, which enters its fifth edition this year, is being sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, a manufacturing company and supply chain service provider based in Lagos State.

