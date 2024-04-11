The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said candidates who registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their slips to see the date, venue and time of their examination.

The Computer Based Tests is an annual examination taken by candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“The 2024 UTME Notification Slip, which shows candidates the date, venue and time of their examination, is ready for printing,” JAMB Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, wrote in a statement.

JAMB said this year’s UTME is scheduled to hold between Friday, 19th April and Monday, 29th April.

Mr Benjamin asked candidates to print their slips and locate their examination venue ahead of their scheduled date and time of examination.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date,” he added.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration number, then click on print. The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer.”

Jamb said 1.9 million candidates registered for this year’s UTME and that all hands are on deck to ensure a hitch-free process.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

