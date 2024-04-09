Nigeria’s national women’s football team will tackle South Africa in a cracker in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The mission of the Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana is a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

The Nigerian women have a slight edge with a lone goal victory from the first leg played at the MKO Stadium in Abuja last Friday.

While they are confident of making their advantage count, their South African counterparts have vowed to turn the tables.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates of the second-leg Olympic qualifier.

Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.

The game is already underway at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and it is still South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Both teams have enjoyed some decent chances but no goals yet in this crucial second leg clash

Nigeria have a slight advantage from the first leg which they won 1-0

Uchenna Kanu comes close to breaking the deadlock in Pretoria but her effort from the right has been deflected for a corner by the South African defender

We are now at the half-hour mark and it is a barren affair in Pretoria

An ambitious shot from distance by South Africa goes off the target

Alozie with a throw-in for Super Falcons

Another shot on target for South Africa but goalkeeper Nnadozie makes an easy catch

Big chance missed by the Super Falcons as Uchenna Kalu fails to make the vital touch inside the South Africa box

That has been the best chance for the Super Falcons so far, they will need to be more clinical if they are to end their 16-year wait to return to the Olympics.

Play temporarily halted as a South African player appears injured but game is back on

A couple of Nigerian fans are at the stadium in Pretoria to cheer the Super Falcons

Uchenna Kalu is receiving attention form the medics as the game is getting a a bit physical

The referee has sounded the whistle for half time

Half time stats

Ball Possession

South Africa 52% – Nigeria 48 %

Total attempts

South Africa 3- Nigeria 2

Shots on target

South Africa 0-Nigeria 1

HT:

South Africa 0-0 Nigeria(0-1, agg)

Randy Waldrum’s tactical setup has worked for the first 45 minutes but the Super Falcons need to score to calm frayed nerves.

With the likes of Asisat Oshoala still on the bench, we can expect some fireworks in the second half

The two teams are back for the second half of the match… The Super Falcons take their traditional prayers and ready to go

South Africa get the second half underway in Pretoria

SUB: Rinsola Babajide is in for Uchenna Kalu

Toni Payne has been given a questionable Yellow card by the referee

South Africa awarded a free kick after Ihezuo handled the ball with her hands while trying to control the ball

50 minutes gone… South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Double substitution for South Africa as Coach Desire Ellis is looking to turn the tides against Nigeria

Corner kick for South Africa as Banyana Banyana step up their quest for an equaliser

Jenifer Echegini goes down after a rough tackle by the South Africans, she has been taken out for attention by the medics

The Super Falcons are still holding on as we hit the hour-mark … South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Nnadozie make an easy catch off a cross from Banyana Bayana winger

Jenifer Echegini wins a free kick for Nigeria just inside the centre circle

Goalkeeper Nnadozie rushes out to stop a brilliant counter-attacking move by South Africa

Another brilliant save by Nnadozie denies South Africa the goal they badly covet

Nigeria with a long-range free-kick but it is off the target

The game temporarily halted again with injuries to Ihezuo and the South Africa goalkeeper

The Tunisian referee gets the game back underway

Brave goalkeeping by the Banyana Banyana shot-stopper as she intercepted a good cross into the box by Esther Okonkwo

Finally… Coach Randy Waldrum has brought in Asisat Oshoala who replaces Ihezuo

Yellow card for Ohale Osinachi for time wasting

Great shot on target for South Africa but Nnadozie up to the task for another save

FULL TIME South Africa 0-0 Nigeria. Super Falcons qualify for Paris Olympics with 1-0 aggregate scoreline

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

