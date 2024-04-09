A Sokoto-based Islamic cleric, Musa Lukwa, has defied the directives of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, by observing Eid prayers on Tuesday as against Wednesday declared by the Sultanate Council.

Mr Lukwa, who had previously disobeyed the Sultan’s directive on moon sighting, led prayers at his Juma’at mosque in the Mabera area of the Sokoto metropolis around 8:30 a.m.

The Sultan, who is the President General of Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, declared Wednesday as Sallah day following the report of the National Moon Sighting Committees across the country, which confirmed the non-sighting of the new moon.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaidu, said, “The council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH”.

But Mr Lukwa defied the directives, saying he chose to follow directives from the neighbouring Niger Republic where the Islamic authorities said they had sighted the moon and observed the Eid prayer on Tuesday.

Daily Trust reported Mr Lukwa saying that he chose to follow the report of the moon sighting committee of Niger Republic.

“There were reports of sightings on the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.

“We have a verified video clip of their (Niger Republic) council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday as Sallah day. So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet say.

“If we can accept that of Saudi Arabia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic which is nearer to us.

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayer on Tuesday but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbours. And remember there is no fasting on Sallah day, it is prohibited,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

This cleric had divided opinions in the past after he and his followers slaughtered and ate a horse in Sokoto, arguing that it is halal. The position contradicts that held by the Malik Islamic School of thought being practised in Nigeria and the Sokoto caliphate.

The cleric then challenged any scholar with a contrary view to a public debate.

Mr Lukwa has been having a running battle with the authorities in Sokoto over the reported seizure of his land by former Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration, in the Lukwa community, in Gwadabawa Local Government Area.

