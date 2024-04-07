The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, 9th and 10th of April, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitri festival.
Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month during which Muslims fast from dusk to dawn for 29 or 30 days.
Ramadan is expected to end on Monday or Tuesday night.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the public holidays, in a statement by his ministry on Sunday.
