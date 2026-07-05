A 47-year-old technician, Idris Clement, was slain early Saturday morning during an armed robbery in the Shagari area of Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo State.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 1 a.m., involved a gang of at least three armed individuals. Before forcibly entering the Clement family compound, the robbers had already targeted two neighbouring properties. In an attempt to defend his family, Mr Clement confronted the intruders; he was subsequently attacked with axes and cutlasses before being shot. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries due to significant blood loss.

Mr Clement, a father of five, was a well-known local technician who specialised in repairing air conditioners and freezers. His son, AbdulFatai Clement, described the attack as devastating, noting that his father had been outnumbered by the heavily armed gang. A close friend, Hakeem, paid tribute to Mr Clement’s character, describing him as a “popular, humble and kind-hearted” man who consistently encouraged the success of others. His widow, Taibat Clement, remembered her husband as a hardworking, peaceful and responsible family man, and has appealed to the state government and security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the robbery and murder. Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, stated that the suspect is currently assisting the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) with their ongoing investigation. Mr Abayomi assured the community and the bereaved family that, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu, the police are actively pursuing the remaining members of the robbery gang and are committed to ensuring all those involved face the full weight of the law.

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