Member representing Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency, Rep. Ayodele Adefiranye, has appreciated APC leaders after securing the party’s 2027 ticket.

Mr Adefiranye, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, specifically thanked President Bola Tinubu, Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, party leaders, supporters and constituents for the unwavering support.

He attributed his emergence as the APC candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election to divine grace, collective support and confidence reposed in him.

The lawmaker described his victory as a collective achievement, saying that it reflected the trust, commitment and aspirations of people across Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency.

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He commended party faithful, state leadership, traditional rulers, stakeholders and supporters, saying that their prayers, sacrifices and encouragement contributed immensely to his successful primary election victory.

Mr Adefiranye also acknowledged his media team, describing their professionalism, dedication and strategic communication efforts as invaluable contributions toward the successful conduct of his campaign.

He reaffirmed commitment to effective representation, promising to consolidate previous achievements and attract more developmental projects, programmes and democratic dividends across the federal constituency.

“I give all glory to Almighty God for His grace and faithfulness throughout this journey. I sincerely appreciate our party leadership and supporters.

” This victory belongs to everyone. I reaffirm my commitment to serving with humility, diligence, transparency and integrity while delivering meaningful democratic dividends to our people,” he said.

Mr Adefiranye said the confidence reposed in him would inspire greater dedication while appealing for continued prayers, support and commitment from party members and constituents.

He also pledged to work tirelessly for APC’s victory and President Tinubu’s re-election during the 2027 general election, urging members to remain united throughout.

The lawmaker reserved special appreciation for Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing him as a mentor whose guidance, encouragement and steadfast support remained invaluable.

“Your exemplary leadership, vision and unwavering belief in me have been inspiring. I deeply appreciate your guidance, encouragement and invaluable support throughout this political journey,” he added.

Mr Adefiranye extended fellowship to fellow APC aspirants, urging unity, reconciliation and collective commitment towards advancing constituency development following the conclusion of the party’s primary election.

He said democracy thrives on healthy competition, stressing that stakeholders must now unite to advance constituency interests, strengthen the APC, and collectively sustain state development.

The lawmaker assured constituents that he would justify their confidence by delivering impactful representation and greater commitment to development if re-elected in the 2027 general election.

(NAN)