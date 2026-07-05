Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, visited victims of the Eda Oniyo-Ekiti abduction at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, where they are currently receiving medical treatment following their release.

The victims, abducted in April while attending an open-air crusade organised by the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), were rescued around midnight on Friday after 67 days in captivity. Following their rescue, they were transported to EKSUTH for urgent medical attention. Sadly, one of the 15 victims died whilst in captivity; the remaining survivors are reported to be in critical physical and emotional condition.

The Governor’s visit occurred less than 24 hours after the victims were admitted under his directive. Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, and Professor Oladele Olatunya, Acting Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Mr Oyebanji condemned the incident. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He urged residents to avoid politicising security and kidnapping issues, stressing that such matters must not be trivialised. Mr Oyebanji vowed that the state would continue to implement decisive measures to safeguard citizens and ensure it remains inhospitable to criminal elements.

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Commiserating with the victims, the Governor expressed gratitude for their safe return. He pledged that the state government would bear the full cost of their medical treatment and provide psychological support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his support in strengthening the regional security architecture.

The Governor praised the security agencies for their coordinated efforts in the rescue. He acknowledged the contribution of traditional rulers, community leaders, and the Eda Oniyo Community Development Association in providing intelligence. Noting that all survivors were stable and responding to treatment—including a child who had previously been unconscious—the Governor described the attack on worshippers as unacceptable. He emphasised that collective responsibility is essential for safety.

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Speaking on behalf of the victims, a relative, Akin Oluwayemi, expressed appreciation to the Governor and security agencies and called for a sustained security presence in border communities to prevent future occurrences.

In a related development, Governor Oyebanji settled the outstanding medical bills of three indigent patients who had been unable to pay for their care upon discharge. After noticing them as he left the ward, he offset the bills—amounting to over N2 million—and directed that they be discharged to reunite with their families. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Fasuba Taiwo expressed gratitude to the Governor and offered prayers for his family and administration.