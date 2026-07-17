The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, says he wants the institute to become the world’s intellectual hub for democracy.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, commemorated his seven years of stewardship as the Director-General of NILDS on Thursday at the institute’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a fireside chat during the event, the former Minister of National Planning said he saw NILDS as an institution that would serve not only the Nigerian Parliament, but also legislatures across Africa and democratic institutions around the world.

He noted that his administration prioritised institutional development, staff members’ welfare, research excellence and legislative capacity building, positioning NILDS as a leading democratic governance institution across Africa.

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“I have impacted researchers, strengthened academic programmes and improved staff members’ welfare because every worker contributes meaningfully to the institute’s growth and institutional excellence,” he said.

Mr Sulaiman said support staff members, including drivers and other non-academic employees, deserved equal recognition, stressing that institutions succeeded through collective commitment rather than individual accomplishments alone.

“Before I came on board, non-academic staff members rarely pursued higher education. Today, many have earned doctoral degrees because we deliberately removed unnecessary institutional barriers,” he added.

He urged young Nigerians to participate actively in democratic governance, saying meaningful reforms could only emerge when citizens engaged constructively in political and electoral processes.

“If you refuse to participate in the political process, you cannot continually condemn those making decisions. Democracy demands resilience, participation and responsible civic engagement,” he stated.

The Director-General recalled his student union leadership days, encouraging youths to remain hopeful and committed, stressing that active participation had shaped his leadership journey and career.

“I never imagined reaching this position, but participation opened opportunities. If I succeeded through engagement, young Nigerians can equally achieve their aspirations,” Mr Sulaiman emphasised.

Advice for successor

Mr Sulaiman urged the incoming Director-General to learn from previous experiences, consolidate existing achievements and build a stronger institution for future generations.

He envisioned NILDS becoming a global destination for legislative research, democratic governance, policy development and capacity building beyond Nigeria and the African continent.

“I see NILDS serving political actors across the world. I want NILDS to become the intellectual hub of democracy, not only for Africa but globally,” he noted.

Mr Sulaiman explained that legislatures from countries including Ghana, Gambia, Somalia and South Africa increasingly recognised NILDS as a preferred destination for legislative capacity development programmes.

He thanked staff members, partners and stakeholders for supporting his administration throughout seven years, reaffirming NILDS’ commitment to strengthening democratic institutions through research, innovation and collaboration.

The celebration featured a keynote address by human rights activist and ex-senator Shehu Sani, who underscored the importance of strengthening democratic institutions, promoting high-quality legislative research, and sustaining capacity development for effective governance.

Mr Sani, the APC candidate for Kaduna Central, commended Mr Sulaiman’s visionary leadership and the remarkable progress NILDS has made in advancing legislative development, democratic governance, and policy research in Nigeria.

One of the high points of the event was the inauguration of a clinic, reaffirming his commitment to employees’ welfare and improved healthcare service delivery.

Dignitaries, including members of the National Assembly, who attended the celebration, delivered goodwill messages and applauded Mr Sulaiman’s leadership and contributions to strengthening legislative capacity in Nigeria and across the continent.