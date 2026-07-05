Erling Haaland delivered another masterclass as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 on Sunday to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.

The prolific striker scored twice in the second half in New Jersey, extending his remarkable scoring streak to 27 goals in his last 14 competitive appearances for Norway and ending Brazil’s hopes of winning a sixth World Cup title.

Norway started brightly and thought they had taken the lead early when Patrick Berg found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after Alexander Sørloth was adjudged to have strayed beyond the last defender.

Brazil were handed a golden opportunity to open the scoring after Kristoffer Ajer fouled Matheus Cunha in the penalty area. However, Bruno Guimarães squandered the chance, with goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland producing a comfortable save from the spot after a VAR review awarded the penalty.

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The miss proved costly as Norway grew into the contest, with Nyland making a series of outstanding saves to frustrate Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Endrick.

The breakthrough finally came in the 79th minute when Haaland rose highest to head home Andreas Schjelderup’s cross at the far post.

The Manchester City forward sealed victory minutes later, calmly firing a left-footed effort beyond Alisson Becker after another incisive Norwegian attack.

Neymar reduced the deficit from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time after Leo Østigård was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, but it was too late to deny Norway a famous victory.

Haaland also became the first European player since Christian Vieri in 1998 to score in each of his first four FIFA World Cup matches.

Norway will now face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between England and Mexico in the quarter-finals, while Brazil exit the tournament after another disappointing knockout defeat against European opposition.