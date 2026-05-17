A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliott, has alleged intimidation, political victimisation and the withdrawal of his security aides ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Surulere I constituency.

In a viral video circulated on Sunday, Mr Elliott accused unnamed party leaders and local government officials of allegedly coercing party members to support a preferred aspirant ahead of the APC House of Assembly primaries scheduled for 20 May.

The lawmaker, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, alleged that some local government officials were removed from their positions because of their support for him.

According to him, the political atmosphere within the Surulere chapter of the APC had become tense due to alleged intimidation and attempts to force party members to support certain candidates.

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“Intimidation, coercion, twisting and forcing people to follow their own candidate is what is existing today in Surulere,” Mr Elliott said in the video.

“Telling them that they will not be beneficiaries of some empowerment that is coming some other time. Please, this is not done and should not be done.”

The actor turned politician alleged that the local government leadership had openly backed another aspirant months before the primaries.

“It is bad enough that the LGA and the local government already took a side months ago. The local government already took a side to support a particular aspirant,” he stated.

Mr Elliott also claimed that several individuals associated with him had allegedly suffered repercussions because of their political alignment.

“We’ve been intimidated so much so that a lot of people from the local government have been fired because they follow me,” he alleged.

The lawmaker further alleged that his security personnel were withdrawn under unclear circumstances.

“My security personnel were taken away from me yesterday for reasons best known to them. Now I am left alone to myself. What have I done?” he queried.

He also raised concerns over possible violence during the primaries, alleging that some persons planned to mobilise outsiders to disrupt the exercise.

“They are coming out to fight us. They want to bring people from outside and from within to cause mayhem and trouble,” he alleged.

Mr Elliott appealed to party leaders to intervene and ensure that the primaries are peaceful, transparent and credible.

“I want to ask our party chieftains, please investigate this matter,” he said.

Despite the allegations, the lawmaker said he would accept the outcome of the primaries if the process is free and fair.

“By the grace of God, if I, Desmond Olusola Elliott, win, Alhamdulillah. If I lose, I will throw my support behind the winner. But please let it be under a free and fair election,” he added.

He also urged his supporters not to be intimidated, assuring them that adequate security would be provided during the exercise.

Mr Elliott further used the video to campaign for other APC candidates, including Wasiu Eshilokun, Kadri Hamzat and Bola Tinubu.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Desmond Elliott Campaign Organisation, Bless Koye, announced his withdrawal of support for the lawmaker’s fourth-term bid.

Mr Koye declared his support for Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, an APC aspirant for Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I’ll decamp from Desmond group to Barakat group,” Mr Koye reportedly said while announcing his decision.

Background

The latest controversy comes days after Mr Elliott publicly apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila over his alleged involvement in moves to impeach Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Mr Gbajabiamila had claimed that he nearly lost his position as Chief of Staff to President Tinubu because of Mr Elliott’s alleged role in the impeachment plot.

According to reports, Mr Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu informed him about Mr Elliott’s alleged involvement, which he initially denied until the State Security Service (SSS) reportedly confirmed it.

Reacting during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, Mr Elliott apologised to the president’s chief of staff, describing him as his political mentor.

“The Gbaja this and Gbaja that of the world. My own baba. I know you’re upset, and I want to say I’m sorry in front of everyone,” he said.

“And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him.”

Mr Elliott also hinted during the interview that he was seeking another term in the Lagos Assembly.