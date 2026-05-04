Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has opened up on his decision to seek a fourth term to represent Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 52-year-old was first elected in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and went on to secure re-election in 2019 and 2023.

The newspaper also reported that a coalition of concerned stakeholders in Surulere, known as the Surulere Accountability Forum, opposed Mr Elliot’s bid for another term.

The group described his three previous tenures as unsatisfactory.

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However, in a statement posted on his X page on Monday, the lawmaker confirmed that he had obtained his nomination form to contest again under the APC.

He said he wrote to inform residents, workers, political associates, leaders, stakeholders and the people of his constituency about his decision.

Explaining why he chose to recontest, he said: “This step is born out of my continued commitment to serve, to consolidate the progress we have made together, and to advance our collective aspirations further. I remain deeply grateful for the trust, encouragement, and solidarity you have shown me over the years.

“By the grace of God, my return to the House will confer ranking status on our constituency. In a system where experience is recognised, this position will attract greater attention and benefits for our people.”

Calmness

Additionally, Mr Elliott appreciated the party’s leaders in Surulere Local Government, ward executives, community leaders, youth groups and women’s associations.

He also extended his gratitude to other stakeholders across the state and beyond for their support, guidance and belief in his vision.

As the party’s primary election drew closer, he urged all his supporters to remain calm, steadfast and focused.

“Let us continue to uphold peace, unity, and respect as we move forward on this journey together. Our strength has always been in our togetherness, and I am confident that the same spirit will see us through.

“I do not take your support for granted. Together, we will continue to build a stronger Surulere and contribute meaningfully to the development of Lagos State. Thank you all. May we continue to move forward in unity and purpose”, he said.

Stakeholders endorsement

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that stakeholders in the constituency endorsed Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, a former aide to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the seat.

Ms Odunuga-Bakare secured the endorsement after she and her team completed a week-long consultation tour across wards in the constituency.

During the tour, she met party leaders and grassroots members, canvassing support for her ambition under the APC banner.

She stepped down from her position as Special Adviser on Housing to Mr Sanwo-Olu.

Responsive representation

Also, Ms Odunuga-Bakare announced that she had obtained her APC nomination form to contest the constituency seat.

In a statement posted on her X page on Friday, she said she was contesting with a deep sense of responsibility and an unwavering commitment to her constituents.

“This step is not merely a declaration of intent; it is a bold affirmation of my dedication to purposeful leadership, responsive representation, and people-centred governance.

“It reflects my resolve to build on the existing foundations of progress while introducing innovative ideas that will uplift our communities, empower our people, and strengthen our collective future”, she said.

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Ms Odunuga-Bakare described Surulere Constituency I as a community of resilient, hardworking and forward-thinking people whose aspirations deserved to be heard, represented and realised.

She said she stepped forward to contest with a clear vision to amplify the voices of her constituents and advocate for policies that directly improved their welfare.

Ms Odunuga-Bakare added that she would ensure governance remained inclusive, transparent and accountable.

She noted, “My decision is anchored in years of experience, grassroots engagement, and a genuine understanding of the needs and priorities of our constituency. I come into this race with a listening ear, an open heart, and an unshakable resolve to serve with integrity, competence, and measurable impact.

“This journey is not mine alone—it belongs to every resident, every youth, every woman, every stakeholder who believes in a better, stronger Surulere. Together, we will deepen representation, inspire hope, and create sustainable opportunities that will stand the test of time.”

She said the journey had only just begun and expressed confidence that, with the support, prayers and active participation of her constituents, a new chapter of progress, unity and shared prosperity would be written for the constituency.