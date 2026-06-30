A Tinubu support group, the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), has backed the list of nominees reviewed and approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 National Assembly elections in Ondo State.

The GMT’s position was made public a day after the Ondo Commissioner for Women Affairs, Seun Osamaye, mobilised women and youths to protest the review, alleging that the original list had been manipulated. Mrs Osamaye had called on President Bola Tinubu to urge the APC national leadership to act, claiming that the party leadership may have tampered with the wishes of members in Ondo State regarding candidate selection ahead of the 2027 polls.

Although there has been no direct response to the women’s protests and allegations on Monday, the GMT has applauded the party’s leadership for upholding the Appeals Committee’s decision on the candidate list. The GMT also condemned Mrs Osamaye’s role in the protest and called on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to caution her.

“We therefore call on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to caution his appointees and ensure that all government officials respect the decisions and supremacy of our great party in the interest of peace, discipline, and the continued unity and stability of the APC,” a statement by the group’s Director-General, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, read in part.

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“GMT therefore appeals to all aspirants, their supporters, and members of the APC to remain calm, respect the decision of the party, and place the collective interest of the APC above individual ambitions.

“We also wish to remind party members that aggrieved stakeholders had similarly respected the intervention of the National Working Committee during previous internal disputes, including those arising from party congresses, by withdrawing court cases instituted against the party in the interest of unity and cohesion.

“It is therefore disappointing that she (Mrs Osamaye) chose to publicly challenge the constituted authority of the party rather than promote respect for its supremacy,” the group said.

The GMT further asserted that while every party member was entitled to personal opinions, public officials—particularly political appointees—should exercise restraint and refrain from actions capable of undermining party unity or eroding confidence in the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The group further stated that Mrs Osamaye, having served both at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja and as a legislative aide in the National Assembly, should be well acquainted with the NWC’s constitutional responsibilities and authority.

“GMT believes that this decision is consistent with the Constitution of the APC and reflects the party’s long-standing commitment to justice, internal democracy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the overall interest of the party,” the group said.

“We note that the National Working Committee has, over the years, consistently demonstrated fairness, courage, and impartiality in resolving post-primary disagreements in Ondo State.”

The NWC made significant changes to the results of the Senate and House of Representatives primaries held in constituencies in Ondo State last month. Those affected by the review include candidates who were declared winners in the primaries in three senatorial and nine federal constituencies. In total, eight candidates who were initially declared winners lost their tickets.

In a letter dated 29 June and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, the APC forwarded the party’s approved list of senatorial and House of Representatives candidates following the determination of appeals by the Primary Election Appeal Committees. The letter, signed by the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, stated that the reviewed list represented the party’s final position on the affected constituencies after the appeal committee reports were considered and approved by the NWC, in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

For the Senate, Adeniyi Adegbonmire replaced Taiwo Fasoranti as the 2027 Ondo Central candidate. At the same time, Olajide Ipinsagba emerged in place of Gbenga Elegbeleye for Ondo North. The Ondo South ticket remains intact, with Isaac Kekemeke as the candidate.

The NWC also substituted Kayode Adejana with Timehin Adelegbe for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency and replaced Olumuyiwa Daramola with Okunjimi Odimayo for Okitipupa/Irele. Donald Ojogo replaced Akingboye Leke for Ilaje/Ese Odo, while Festus Akingbaso displaced Rasaq Obe in Idanre/Ifedore.

Similarly, Abiola Makinde lost the APC ticket for Ondo East/Ondo West to Michael Akintomide. At the same time, Oyerinmade Matthew was replaced by Festus Adefiranye as the party’s candidate for Ile Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo.

Besides Abiodun Adesida of Akure North and South and Abiola Makinde of Ondo West and East, six House of Representatives members secured return tickets.

Also, both serving senators, Mr Ipinsagba and Mr Adegbonmire, received APC return tickets. Jimoh Ibrahim, who represented Ondo South before his deployment to the United Nations, was replaced by Mr Kekemeke.

Mr Ojogo, while reacting to the outcome of the review, called on members of the APC—particularly in Ilaje and Ese-Odo and the state at large—to remain united. According to him, the outcome of the primary reflects the unity and cohesion that have been built across the constituency, adding that the exercise marked the beginning of another chapter in the constituency’s development.