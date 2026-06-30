The Centre for Social-Legal Studies (CSLS), a non-governmental organisation focused on justice sector reforms, on Tuesday, honoured journalists who have contributed to promoting its works and reforming the justice administration in the country.

CSLS presented the award to the journalists in Abuja in commemoration of its 20th anniversary.

The President of the CSLS, Yemi Akinseye-George, noted that the awards were given in recognition of the journalists’ hard work, without which, he said, “our voices will not be heard.”

“All our work will just remain on the shelf. That’s why we are honouring you today,” the professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria said.

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Mr Akinseye-George said the journalists’ works contributed meaningfully to reforms and improvements in the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

The honourees inlcude a former head of judiciary desk at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Femi Okeowo, two current journalists – Austin Anyebe and Sule Yakubu of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and former head of the judiciary desk at the African Independent Television (AIT), Wunmi Obabori.

They also include Augustine Chizoba and Femi Kuku, both of the AIT, Alex Enumah of ThisDay, Francis Okore of Arise News, and Eric Ikhilae of The Nation Newspaper, and a PREMIUM TIMES editor, Adeyemi Adesomoju.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mr Okeowo appreciated the CSLS for the recognition and encouraged media practitioners to keep up the hard work.

“The most important thing is to enjoy yourself doing your job. If you enjoy participating in educating the nation despite the challenges, then you are getting more worth than your pay,” he said.

Yemi Osinbajo commends CSLS

Speaking during the anniversary event, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by his then Chief of Staff and former Attorney-General of Lagos State Ade Ipaye, commended the CSLS for its impacts on Nigeria’s justice system.

“In the case of CSLS, there is indeed much to celebrate. The emergence of the Centre two decades ago coincided with a critical period in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” he said.

Mr Osinbajo said the CSLS’s emergence addressed institutional weaknesses, delays in the administration of justice, inadequate accountability mechanisms, and growing concerns about public confidence in the rule of law.

“CSLS has worked to ensure that reforms translate into meaningful outcomes for citizens,” he said.

He encouraged CSLS to remain steadfast in its commitment to excellence in innovation and public service while noting that challenges still exist.

Mr Osinbajo admonished the Centre to continue to draw inspiration from its achievements.

The ceremony was attended by prominent individuals, including former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa; the representative of the Attorney General of the Federation, Leticia Daniels; the Director of Nigeria office of the MacArthur Foundation, Abuja; the Executive Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Evbu Igbinedion, and the Executive Secretary of the Judicial Service Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT JSC), ; and Omolola Akindele.

Centre propose solutions to Nigeria’s challenges

Mr Akinseye-George said the day’s event represented a milestone the Centre had reached and a call for reflection, particularly on “the daunting challenges confronting our nation.”

He listed the increasing insecurity, kidnapping, abductions, banditry, terrorism and other violent crimes that pose threats to our national stability, economic development and collective well-being.

Mr Akinseye-George proposed reducing the circulation of large volumes of cash and institutionalising an effective whistleblower programme to combat terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

Also, he called for the registration and revalidation of all vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles throughout the country, and investment in technology to address insecurity.

“The government should invest substantially in drones, surveillance technologies and integrated electronic monitoring systems capable of detecting suspicious activities and enabling rapid deployment of security personnel.”

Equally, he called for community participation, job creation, youth involvement and proper regulation of vigilante groups.

The event culminated with the launch of the National Minimum Standard (NMS) website and magazine. The Centre compiled the NMS so that no state would fall behind in the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJLs) for uniformity across all states.

Some NMS practices include pre-trial issues, dealing with interlocutory proceedings, use of remands, confessional statements, front-loading, case management and plea-bargaining.