Abductors of members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government of Ondo State, have made a demand of N15 million for their release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the three church members were abducted on Monday evening while returning from a Bible Study programme in the Kasemola area of the community.

It was gathered that the kidnappers reached out to the family on Tuesday, asking for a ransom of N15 million.

A family source confirmed that the abductors had opened a line of communication with the family and the leadership of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

“Yes, they have contacted us and have demanded N5 million per victim,” the source said.

“We are raising money from well-wishers and church members to be able to pay the ransom.”

In the meantime, the leadership of the church has organised prayer sessions for the release of the kidnapped members.

“We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state,” another church member said.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka had earlier confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Mr Ayanlade said police detectives were already combing the forest to locate and secure their release.

“I can confirm to you that there is an issue of kidnapping, but I cannot confirm the number of the victims for now,” he said.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the culprits and bring the situation under control

This is also coming days after the Police Commissioner ordered the deployment of tactical teams to worship centres across the state to forestall attacks by bandits.

The order came after rumoured threats from bandits to attack St Francis Church in Owo.

St Francis Church Owo was bombed on June 5, 2022 by terrorists, resulting in the death and injury of many.

Kidnapping in Ondo State has become a regular occurrence, with some resulting in fatalities.

The police and the state security outfit, Amotekun, have claimed successes in the fight to curtail the spare of kidnapping with several arrests and recuses in recent weeks.

Residents are, however, concerned that the situation has refused to abate beyond the parade of suspects.

