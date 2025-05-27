A 21-year-old Nigerian man has allegedly faked his own kidnap and collected N2 million ransom from his family.

The suspect, Godwin Ako, allegedly faked the kidnap in collaboration with three others on 4 May in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said

police operatives attached to the Nsukka Sector of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad have arrested Mr Ako for the alleged crime.

The police spokesperson said operatives also arrested the three alleged accomplices.

He identified the three as Chidalu Okechukwu, 19; Ifeanyi Ugwu, 20; and Ossai Chigozie, 35.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe said Mr Ako was reported missing on 4 May and that by 24 May, the three alleged accomplices used his mobile phone to demand N10 million ransom from his family.

He said the accomplices forwarded to the parents a video clip of the supposed victim showing him bound and appearing like he had been beaten with a gun being pointed at him.

The police spokesperson said the parents subsequently paid N1.5 million to the three suspects through a provided bank account number on 22 May, pleading for their son’s release.

He said the suspects failed to release the supposed victim despite the N1.5 million ransom.

“After an additional N500,000.00 payment, the police operatives swiftly arrested Chidera and his accomplices at a POS centre during an attempt to withdraw the funds,” he stated.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.”

Mr Ndukwe said a locally made single-barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, described the alleged act as unfortunate.

Mr Giwa ordered the arrest of anyone linked to the crime.

The police chief urged Nigerians to report suspected kidnap incidents immediately and avoid hasty ransom payments, considering that some of them are staged.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in May 2022, enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2022), which outlawed all forms of kidnapping in the country.

The Act prescribes a death sentence for kidnapping in a case where the abduction leads to loss of life and life imprisonment where there is no loss of life.

It was an amendment to the now defunct Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2013), which had prescribed 10 10-year jail term for kidnapping.

The new Act also prescribes at least 15 15-year jail terms for whoever pays ransom to free kidnap victims.

Several persons have been convicted of kidnapping across the country.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, in September 2022, sentenced kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Also, the Federal High Court in Abuja, in August 2022, sentenced a kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, to seven years in jail.

