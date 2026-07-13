Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a suspected gun runner, Hammed Lateef, and recovered a locally fabricated pistol, live ammunition and suspected illicit drugs during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation in Ibadan.

The operation was carried out on Saturday night along Oshuntokun Avenue in the Bodija area of Ibadan North Local Government Area.

According to the statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, two other suspects escaped during the operation and are currently being tracked.

He stated that operatives attached to the Bodija Housing Police Division intercepted the three men travelling on a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number DTN 678 QA at about 9:30pm during a routine intelligence-led stop-and-search exercise.

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He said one of the occupants allegedly threw a bag into a nearby drainage while officers approached the motorcycle.

“During the search, one of the suspects threw a small bag into a nearby drainage, while two others fled the scene with the motorcycle. The third suspect, Hammed Lateef, was arrested,” Mr Olayinka said.

Police said a search of the discarded bag led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol, one live cartridge, sachets containing substances suspected to be Tramadol and a passport photograph believed to belong to one of the fleeing suspects.

The command said investigations had commenced to establish the ownership of the recovered items and determine whether the suspects were linked to other criminal activities within and outside the state.

He added that efforts are also underway to identify and arrest the two fleeing suspects.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, reiterated the command’s commitment to proactive policing and urged residents to continue supporting law enforcement agencies with credible and timely information.