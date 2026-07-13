The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his mother, Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso).

Mr Rhodes-Vivour, who is seeking to become Lagos governor in the 2027 election after securing the ADC ticket, shared the announcement in a post on his X account on Monday. He previously contested the 2023 governorship election on the Labour Party platform.

“With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso),” read the announcement signed by Olawale Rhodes-Vivour on behalf of the family and shared on social media by the ADC governorship candidate.

The announcement described the deceased as a “loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother” and the “epitome of love.”

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“She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” the announcement added.

In a memorial tribute accompanying the announcement, the family also described the deceased as a beloved wife, devoted mother and gentle spirit whose love and kindness left a lasting impression on those who knew her.

“She loved fiercely and gave endlessly. In her arms we found home; in her smile, we found peace. A wife who cherished, a mother who nurtured—her love was our shelter, and it remains, unshaken, in every heart she held.

“Though she is gone from our sight, she is never gone from our hearts,” the tribute read.

The late Mrs Rhodes-Vivour gained public attention in the lead-up to the keenly watched 2023 governorship election, speaking to back his son who was running in the election.

On the election day, a video clip circulated widely online showing Mrs Rhodes-Vivour condemning what she described as vote-buying taking place at here polling unit where she voted. She expressed frustrations in the video that security agencies watched unconcerned as voters showed their thumb-printed ballot papers to the agents of the political party they cast their votes to be paid.