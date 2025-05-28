Four persons have been confirmed dead following a clash between rival cult groups in the ancient town of Ondo, in Ondo State.

Gunshots were heard on Tuesday evening as the hoodlums engaged themselves in a free-for-all, employing dangerous weapons in the process.

Witnesses report that the victims were killed around Ife Garage, Sabo, and Christ Land in the Oka area of the city by masked men suspected to be members of a rival cult group.

It was gathered that three members of the Ẹiyẹ confraternity were shot dead in a bloody clash that occurred at Ife Garage, while one was killed at Sabo, in front of a local shop.

The spokesperson for the police command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

He described the deceased as notorious cult members who had been on the police command’s wanted list.

He said, “The command can confirm the murder of four people and five injured, all of whom belong to one cult group or the other.

“I want to appeal to members of the community to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic. Security agencies are on the ground to protect lives and property.”

Mr Ayanlade also said the police conducted a raid on Wednesday morning at New Garage, Ayeyemi in Ondo town.

“Desperate times require desperate actions. Anyone arrested during the raid has one or two things to do with the clash,” he said.

“Our men have acted rightly, and if any of them are found to have acted wrongly, they will face disciplinary action.

“But if they have done the right thing, people should commend them, he said.

Ondo security challenge

The incident is compounding the security concerns already created by multiple kidnappings in the state.

The state is still grappling with getting three persons abducted on Monday from the stronghold of kidnappers.

Accident claims two

Meanwhile, another tragedy ooccurred on Tuesday when an auto crash claimed the lives of two persons along the Afin-Okeagbe road in the Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Nine other persons escaped death with varying degrees of injuries.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus travelling to Abuja, which reportedly had a burst tyre, leading to a somersault.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control after the tyre burst.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ibitoye Samuel, confirmed the incident and stated that the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue.

“The injured persons were rushed to the Okeagbe Akoko General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mr Samuel urged drivers to exercise caution on the highways, emphasising vehicle maintenance and safe driving practices to prevent such accidents.

“This incident highlights the need for regular vehicle checks and adherence to traffic rules to ensure safety on Nigerian roads.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps has consistently emphasised the importance of responsible driving and proper vehicle maintenance in preventing accidents,” he said.

