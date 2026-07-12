The Lagos State Task Force says it impounded 309 motorcycles during a coordinated enforcement operation along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway aimed at improving traffic flow, restoring order and strengthening security along the busy corridor.

The operation is the latest in a series of enforcement exercises by the Lagos State Government targeting commercial motorcycle operators on restricted routes as authorities intensify efforts to enforce traffic, environmental and public safety regulations.

Conducted in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and supported by the Lagos State Police Command, the exercise also targeted illegal structures, street trading and other environmental infractions around the Alaba Rago International Market and other parts of the corridor.

The agency’s spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, stated that the operation was part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen public safety and prevent criminal elements from operating under the guise of commercial activities, Nigerian Tribune reported on Sunday.

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Mr Gbadeyan said the exercise was in line with the Lagos State Government’s THEMES Plus Agenda and complemented ongoing security efforts by the Lagos State Police Command to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime.

According to him, the enforcement covered several locations along the ECOWAS Road and the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, including Orile-Iganmu Bus Stop, Suuru-Alaba Bus Stop, Mile 2 Underbridge, Mazamaza Bus Stop, Festac First Gate, Iyana-Ira, Abule-Ado, Alakija Bus Stop, Iyana-Iba, Alaba Rago, Old Ojo Road and Okoko Bus Stop.

He noted that 309 commercial motorcycles were impounded during the operation.

The exercise also reflects the state’s continued enforcement of restrictions on commercial motorcycles operating on designated highways and other prohibited routes under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018. State authorities have consistently defended the policy, saying it is intended to improve road safety, ease traffic congestion and curb crimes associated with motorcycles operating in restricted areas.

Mr Gbadeyan explained that enforcement officers also dismantled illegal kiosks, makeshift stalls, shanties and unauthorised plank structures, while removing abandoned household items, domestic animals obstructing public spaces, indiscriminately displayed building materials and other obstructions along the highway.

He said the operation improved traffic flow, cleared public spaces and enhanced environmental compliance across the affected areas.

The spokesperson stressed that the impounded motorcycles would be processed for forfeiture through the courts in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He added that the agency would continue similar enforcement operations across the state until full compliance with existing laws is achieved.

Speaking after the operation, the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Adetayo Akerele, described the level of lawlessness and indiscriminate development along the corridor as alarming.

He noted that illegal ticketing, street trading and the activities of commercial motorcycle operators in restricted areas had created an environment that encouraged criminality, traffic congestion and environmental degradation.

“No stone will be left unturned in our determination to restore sanity. It is high time criminal elements operating in Lagos State desist from these unlawful activities or relocate.

“We will continue to enforce the law without fear or favour in order to guarantee a safer, cleaner and more orderly Lagos for everyone,” Mr Akerele said.