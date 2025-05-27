Security agencies in Ondo State have begun a search for three kidnapped members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when they were returning from bible study in the church.

This is also coming hours after the state police commissioner ordered the deployment of tactical teams to worship centres across the state to forestall attacks by bandits.

The order followed rumoured threats from bandits to attack St Francis Church in Owo.

St Francis Church Owo was bombed on 5 June 2022 by terrorists, resulting in the death and injury of many.

A text message from a member of the Deeper Life church reads: “Good morning beloved, Kindly pray along with us, three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after bible study at Kasemola inside Ogbese axis.”

It was further gathered that members of the church are seeking divine Intervention to secure their release.

The case has already been reported to the police and the state security outfit, Amotekun Corps.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka confirmed the incident.

He said men of the command are already combing the bush around the community.

Kidnapping in Ondo State has become a regular occurrence, with some resulting in fatalities.

Recently, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ose in Ondo State was kidnapped and later killed by his abductors despite receiving ransom.

The body of the deceased is still missing as of Tuesday, and no arrest has been made.

