About Terra Academy:

Terra Academy of the Arts (TAFTA) empowers young people, especially women and persons with disabilities, by providing the skills and opportunities to thrive in Nigeria’s creative industry. This mission-driven approach creates a strong sense of purpose for employees. We aim to address inequality and promote equitable participation in the creative sector, making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Why join us?

As a growing academy within Terra Kulture, TAFTA is positioned for innovation in creative education. We collaborate with organizations like Mastercard Foundation and FCMB, demonstrating a commitment to building a strong network of support.

You’ll be part of a stimulating culture where innovation thrives, working with brilliant people who are passionate about social change and wealth creation.

We offer:

Health insurance

Annual leave

Hybrid working

And much more.

Join us and contribute to an organization that has already trained over 40,000 young people and is making a tangible impact on Nigeria’s creative sector.

The following vacancies are to be filled urgently

1. Job Title: Enterprise Development Manager (EDM) – Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Locations: Lagos, Kano, and Ogun State

Do you have a passion for empowering businesses and driving economic growth? Want to make a real difference in the lives of women entrepreneurs?

We’re seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Enterprise Development Manager (EDM) to lead our Enterprise Advancement and Support Training Program.

You’ll provide strategic leadership and management to both start-ups and established women-owned enterprises, fueling their growth and sustainability in Nigeria’s vibrant creative industries.

Job Responsibilities

●Provide strategic leadership and management for our comprehensive Enterprise Advancement and Support Training Program (entrepreneurship development/incubation and enterprise development/acceleration).

●Lead program planning and execution, setting the vision for success for both start-ups and existing businesses.

●Develop and implement tailored program strategies to address the unique needs of women-owned enterprises.

●Spearhead outreach to recruit aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs in the creative industries.

●Oversee the delivery of training programs, providing participants with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

●Facilitate participants’ access to funding and legal registration.

●Cultivate strong relationships with key stakeholders, including NGOs, financial institutions, and government agencies.

●Empower participants to access new markets and promote sustainable business practices.

●Ensure accurate and timely documentation of program activities, participant progress, and outcomes.

Job Requirement (What we’re looking for):

●Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Economics, or a related field (Master’s preferred).

●Minimum 5 years of experience in enterprise development or business coaching, with 2+ years in management/supervisory capacity.

●Proven experience working with women-owned businesses or in creative industries, with experience in start-up incubation/support.

●Certifications in project management, business coaching, or entrepreneurship (advantage).

●Strong leadership and team management skills.

●Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.

●Demonstrated expertise in coordinating complex programs.

●In-depth understanding of business development, finance, and legal compliance.

●Ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships with partners, participants, and volunteers.

●Proficiency in virtual platforms (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams) and digital marketing tools.

●Exceptional problem-solving and decision-making skills.

●Strategic thinking and team management capabilities.

●Knowledge of start-up incubation best practices and methodologies.

●Ability to effectively coach and mentor start-ups and existing businesses.

●Passion for empowering women and driving economic development.

2. Job Title: Talent Development and Placement Manager

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Do you have a passion for empowering young Nigerians and unlocking their potential? Are you a dynamic leader ready to build impactful programs and forge crucial partnerships? Join Terra Academy as Talent Development & Placement Manager!

As our Talent Development and Placement Manager, your expertise will be crucial in identifying skill gaps, developing innovative, youth-centric training, and ensuring the successful transition of young Nigerians into jobs, internships, apprenticeships, and thriving freelance careers. Your passion for youth empowerment, exceptional organizational abilities, and proven success in engaging stakeholders will be key to your impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Talent Development:

The project involves conducting thorough assessments of Nigerian youth, developing targeted training programs, designing masterclasses on essential skills, implementing initiatives for meaningful employment, and monitoring program effectiveness through feedback and career progression.

Facilitating Internship and Employment Placements:

Actively identifies and shares job openings in Nigeria, strengthens partnerships with employers, maintains a talent pool database, conducts thorough pre-screening, and provides comprehensive support for successful placements and long-term job retention, ensuring a successful and efficient program.

Facilitating Linkages to Freelance Platforms:

Designing workshops on freelancing success in Nigeria, building strategic partnerships, overseeing partner organizations, and staying updated on emerging trends and opportunities within the Nigerian freelance landscape to ensure high-quality delivery and employment opportunities.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Collaborating with Terra Academy colleagues, managing partnerships with external providers, securing sustainable employment opportunities for graduates, and representing Terra Academy at industry events to enhance visibility and collaborations.

Reporting

Track and report key program performance indicators (KPIs) like youth engagement, training completion rates, placement statistics, and employer satisfaction in Nigeria, and actively advocate for youth employment and talent development.

Qualifications and Experience:

●Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Education, Social Sciences, Business Administration, or a related field (Master’s preferred).

●Minimum 5 years of proven experience in talent development, career counseling, youth employment programs, or a related field, *within Nigeria*.

●Demonstrated success in designing and delivering impactful training programs, specifically for youth in Nigeria.

●Strong understanding of the Nigerian employment and entrepreneurship landscape.

●Established network of contacts with Nigerian employers and/or freelance platforms (highly desirable).

●Excellent stakeholder engagement, communication, and interpersonal skills, with experience working with diverse stakeholders in Nigeria.

●Strong organizational, project management, and reporting skills.

●Deep passion for Nigerian youth empowerment and a strong commitment to positive social impact within Nigeria.

●Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a dynamic team in Nigeria.

●Proficiency in using database systems and reporting tools.

3. .Job Title: Marketing Lead

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Are you a passionate marketing leader with a deep love for the arts and a vision for transforming Nigeria’s cultural landscape? Do you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and want to make a real impact? Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) is seeking a strategic and innovative Marketing Lead to spearhead our marketing efforts and drive our mission forward.

As Marketing Lead, you’ll be at the forefront of shaping TAFTA’s brand, driving engagement, and expanding our reach across Nigeria. You’ll lead a talented team, work closely with senior leadership, and cultivate key partnerships with influential organizations. This is a unique opportunity to:

●Develop and execute groundbreaking marketing strategies: Craft innovative campaigns that capture the essence of TAFTA and resonate with diverse audiences.

●Lead and inspire a high-performing team: Mentor and empower a team of marketing professionals to achieve ambitious goals.

●Cultivate strategic partnerships: Forge alliances with foundations, sponsors, government agencies, and cultural organizations to secure resources and expand our impact.

●Make a lasting impact: Play a pivotal role in shaping the future of arts education and cultural development in Nigeria.

Key Responsibilities:

●Provide strategic marketing leadership and vision for TAFTA.

●Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing marketing team.

●Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.

●Oversee the development and execution of integrated marketing plans.

●Establish and maintain a strong brand identity for TAFTA.

●Develop and manage significant marketing budgets.

●Establish KPIs and develop systems for tracking and analyzing marketing performance.

●Work closely with cross-functional teams to align marketing efforts with organizational objectives.

●Stay abreast of the latest marketing trends and best practices in the arts and culture sector.

●Identify and mitigate potential risks associated with marketing activities.

●Lead the creation of significant alliances with funding organizations, investors, corporate sponsors, and government agencies.

Qualifications:

●Master’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Fine Arts, Arts Management, or a related field.

●15+ years of progressive experience in marketing leadership within the arts, culture, education, or community development sector in Nigeria.

●Extensive knowledge of the Nigerian arts and culture landscape.

●Proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing strategies.

●Exceptional leadership, management, and team-building skills.

●Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

●Strong financial acumen and experience managing large budgets.

●Deep understanding of digital marketing and social media.

●Experience working with arts organizations, educational institutions, government agencies, and non-profits in Nigeria.

●Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

●Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, complex, and politically sensitive environment.

●A strong network of contacts in the Nigerian arts and culture community is highly desirable.

4. Job Title: Senior Manager, Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Learning (MERL)

Location: Lagos Lagos, Nigeria (with frequent travel to Ogun, Kano and other states within Nigeria)

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports To: Program Director

Job Overview

The Senior MERL Manager will lead the organization’s comprehensive Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Learning framework, utilizing impact assessment, research methodologies, data-driven decision-making, and continuous learning to enhance program effectiveness, inform strategic direction, and ensure stakeholder accountability.

Core Attributes:

●A profound passion for social impact and a commitment to participant-centred approaches, informed by rigorous research.

●Demonstrated ability to translate complex data and research findings into strategic insights and actionable recommendations for organisational learning and improvement.

●Unwavering commitment to ethical data collection, analysis, reporting, and research conduct, ensuring inclusivity and respect for participants.

●Ability to thrive in a dynamic and evolving environment, with a proactive and solutions-oriented approach to MERL and research.

●Willingness to travel frequently to Ogun, Kano and other states within Nigeria.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic MERL Leadership and Framework Development

Provide strategic direction and leadership for developing and implementing our organisation’s overarching MERL strategy, which is aligned with the organisation’s mission, strategic goals, and donor requirements

Advanced Data Management, Analysis, and Interpretation:

The role involves developing robust data management systems, using advanced analysis techniques to identify trends, interpret complex data sets, and integrate learning from MERL findings into program design, implementation, and organizational strategy.

Capacity Building, Collaboration, and External Representation:

Enhance program staff’s understanding of MERL principles, methodologies, and data collection techniques, foster a learning culture, integrate MERL activities into operations, and effectively represent the organization at external forums to share its MERL approaches and findings.

High-Level Reporting and Strategic Communication:

Oversee the creation of high-quality MERL reports for various stakeholders, ensuring clarity and impact. Lead in creating impact narratives and data visualizations, and present findings strategically to senior leadership.

Evaluations and Innovation:

Lead evaluations, explore innovative MERL approaches, develop research initiatives, and ensure ethical considerations in all MERL activities, assessing program effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability, while enhancing data collection and reporting capabilities.

Required Qualifications:

●Education: Master’s degree or higher (STRICTLY) in Social Sciences, Statistics, Development Studies, Evaluation, Research or a related field with a strong emphasis on quantitative and qualitative research and evaluation methodologies.

●Experience: At least seven (7) years of progressive experience in monitoring, evaluation, research, and learning, with significant experience in a leadership role within nonprofit or social impact organisations, including demonstrated experience in designing and conducting research.

●Technical Skills: Expert proficiency in statistical analysis software (e.g., SPSS, SAS, R), qualitative data analysis software (e.g., NVivo, Atlas.ti), and advanced data visualisation platforms (e.g., Power BI, Tableau). Strong skills in database management, data quality assurance, and research design and methodology.

●Competencies:

●Deep understanding of various MERL frameworks, methodologies, and best practices, including participatory approaches, impact evaluation, quantitative and qualitative data analysis, and research design and implementation.

●Exceptional strategic thinking, analytical, problem-solving, organisational, and project management skills, including the ability to manage complex research projects.

●Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex information clearly and persuasively to diverse audiences, including disseminating research findings.

●Proven ability to build and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including research partners.

●Strong understanding of gender equality and social inclusion principles, with experience in evaluating and conducting research on related programs.

●Familiarity with the creative sector and empowerment programs is a strong asset.

5. Job Title: Monitoring / Compliance Officer

Location: Lagos Mainland

Employment Type: Full Time (onsite)

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Monitoring Officer will ensure the quality, consistency, and compliance of program across the projects. This role involves implementing quality control measures, monitoring program activities, and providing feedback to enhance program performance. The Officer will collaborate with project teams to establish and maintain high-quality standards, ensuring that all program activities meet internal guidelines, partner’s requirements, and international standards.

1. Quality Control and Compliance

●Implement quality control protocols and procedures to ensure program activities align with organizational standards and best practices.

●Conduct regular audits and assessments of program deliverable, identifying gaps and recommending improvements.

●Ensure that project documentation, reporting, and data collection adhere to quality requirements and donor guidelines.

●Monitor adherence to quality control standards during program implementation, providing corrective feedback when necessary.

2. Monitoring and Evaluation

●Collaborate with Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) teams to establish indicators for quality control across program activities.

●Analyse data from M&E reports to assess program effectiveness, identifying areas where quality can be improved.

●Assist in the design and implementation of tools for assessing program quality, including checklists, scorecards, and quality tracking mechanisms.

●Conduct site visits and field assessments to observe program implementation and assess compliance with quality standards.

3. Training and Capacity Building

●Provide training and support to program managers on quality control processes, guidelines, and best practices.

●Develop resources and materials to guide staff in maintaining quality across all stages of program delivery.

●Facilitate workshops and information sessions on quality standards, fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the organization.

4. Reporting and Documentation

●Compile and document findings from quality assessments and audits, generating regular reports for management and donors.

●Track and report on key quality indicators, using data insights to make recommendations for process improvements.

●Maintain organized and comprehensive records of quality control activities, assessments, and corrective actions taken.

●Support the preparation of reports for partners, ensuring compliance with their specific quality.

5. Risk Management

●Identify risks to program quality and recommend strategies for mitigating these risks.

●Support risk assessments to ensure that quality concerns are addressed proactively.

●Coordinate with project teams to ensure quality control considerations are integrated into risk management plans.

Qualifications:

●Must have at least 3 years of previous experience working as a Monitoring officer/compliance officer with NGOs or non-profit organizations.

●Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, etc

●Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

●Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

●Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and multitasking capabilities.

●Discretion, reliability, and a professional appearance and demeanor.

6. Job Title: Senior Program Manager

Location: Lagos Mainland

Employment Type: Full Time (onsite)

Salary: N650,000

Position Overview:

As the Program Manager, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the Founder and the Academy Lead by efficiently managing various aspects of our projects and programs. Your responsibilities include planning, executing, and overseeing initiatives aligned with our vision and focus areas. Your attention to detail, program planning, project management and organizational skills will be essential for success in this role.

Key Responsibilities:

●Implement and manage program ensuring alignment with our mission and strategic goals.

●Execute program activities effectively, tracking progress and ensuring they meet established objectives.

●Evaluate program outcomes using defined metrics and indicators to measure impact and effectiveness.

●Identify and propose opportunities for program improvements and innovations to enhance impact.

●Engage and negotiate with key stakeholders to ensure the program are run smoothly.

●Develop partnerships and contacts as needed by the program’s needs and liaise with key stakeholders for the program’s execution.

●Develop detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring they meet project goals and constraints.

●Organize and coordinate project activities, including meetings, outreaches, workshops, and events among others, to ensure smooth execution.

●Monitor and track project progress against performance indicators, addressing any deviations from objectives.

●Collaborate with team members and partners to achieve project milestones and deliverables on time.

●Assign tasks and responsibilities to the intern and ad hoc team, and provide ongoing support, guidance, and feedback to enhance their effectiveness.

●Develop and execute communication strategies to raise awareness of our programs and initiatives.

●Coordinate the creation of promotional materials, including newsletters, articles, and social media content.

●Engage with stakeholders, partners, and the media to effectively promote our mission and activities.

●Monitor and evaluate communication efforts, adjusting strategies as needed to maximize impact.

●Prepare and deliver comprehensive reports on program activities, progress, and outcomes for internal and external stakeholders.

●Ensure reports are accurate, timely, and comply with the requirements and organizational standards.

●Collect, analyses, and interpret data to assess program effectiveness and inform strategic decisions.

●Communicate findings and actionable recommendations to support informed decision-making and strategic planning.

●Uphold strict confidentiality standards when handling all executive and personal information.

●Ensure compliance with data protection regulations and internal policies.

Qualifications:

●Must have at least 5 years of previous experience working as a program coordinator/Manager or as a Team lead with NGOs or non-profit organizations.

●Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Calendar, and Outlook

●Excellent communication, both written and verbal, with great interpersonal skills.

●Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

●Excellent organizational and Leadership skills, attention to detail, and multitasking capabilities.

●Discretion, reliability, and a professional appearance and demeanor.

How to Apply:

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit the following documents in a single PDF file to [email protected], using the job advert of your choice as the subject of the mail before Fri, May 30th , 2025.

Terra Academy is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity

