The Enugu State Government has warned against an alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in the state.

The plan is to show support during a rally backing the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President Bola Tinubu.

The state government made its position known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Malachy Agbo, on Friday in Enugu.

The government stated that such a move contradicted the Mbah administration’s determined effort to boost investment, business and productivity in the state, and therefore did not have the government’s blessing.

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It said that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition, it said, prompted the decision of the administration to end illegal Monday sit-at-home from 5 June 2023.

The statement equally maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, saying that participation in the Saturday rally and subsequent rallies by any group should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

“While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally,” it said.

It revealed that the plan was contrary to the administration’s vision and drive to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and also to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

“Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of association and assembly. Thus, nothing should be seen to detract from these rights in this or future rallies by any group whatsoever.

“For emphasis, political participation should be voluntary and without any attempt to deny the people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living.

“Therefore, members of the public, particularly leaderships of various markets in the state should take note, as the government will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action to the contrary,” the statement read.

The Enugu State Government has warned against an alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in the state.

The plan is to show support during a rally backing the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President Bola Tinubu.

The state government made its position known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Malachy Agbo, on Friday in Enugu.

The government stated that such a move contradicted the Mbah administration’s determined effort to boost investment, business and productivity in the state, and therefore did not have the government’s blessing.

It said that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition, it said, prompted the decision of the administration to end illegal Monday sit-at-home from 5 June 2023.

The statement equally maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, saying that participation in the Saturday rally and subsequent rallies by any group should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

“While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally,” it said.

It revealed that the plan was contrary to the administration’s vision and drive to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and also to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

“Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of association and assembly. Thus, nothing should be seen to detract from these rights in this or future rallies by any group whatsoever.

“For emphasis, political participation should be voluntary and without any attempt to deny the people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living.

“Therefore, members of the public, particularly leaderships of various markets in the state should take note, as the government will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action to the contrary,” the statement read.

The Enugu State Government has warned against an alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in the state.

The plan is to show support during a rally backing the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President Bola Tinubu.

The state government made its position known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Malachy Agbo, on Friday in Enugu.

The government stated that such a move contradicted the Mbah administration’s determined effort to boost investment, business and productivity in the state, and therefore did not have the government’s blessing.

It said that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition, it said, prompted the decision of the administration to end illegal Monday sit-at-home from 5 June 2023.

The statement equally maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, saying that participation in the Saturday rally and subsequent rallies by any group should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

“While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally,” it said.

It revealed that the plan was contrary to the administration’s vision and drive to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and also to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

“Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of association and assembly. Thus, nothing should be seen to detract from these rights in this or future rallies by any group whatsoever.

“For emphasis, political participation should be voluntary and without any attempt to deny the people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living.

“Therefore, members of the public, particularly leaderships of various markets in the state should take note, as the government will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action to the contrary,” the statement read.

The Enugu State Government has warned against an alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in the state.

The plan is to show support during a rally backing the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President Bola Tinubu.

The state government made its position known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Malachy Agbo, on Friday in Enugu.

The government stated that such a move contradicted the Mbah administration’s determined effort to boost investment, business and productivity in the state, and therefore did not have the government’s blessing.

It said that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition, it said, prompted the decision of the administration to end illegal Monday sit-at-home from 5 June 2023.

The statement equally maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, saying that participation in the Saturday rally and subsequent rallies by any group should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

“While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally,” it said.

It revealed that the plan was contrary to the administration’s vision and drive to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and also to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

“Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of association and assembly. Thus, nothing should be seen to detract from these rights in this or future rallies by any group whatsoever.

“For emphasis, political participation should be voluntary and without any attempt to deny the people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living.

“Therefore, members of the public, particularly leaderships of various markets in the state should take note, as the government will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action to the contrary,” the statement read.

(NAN)