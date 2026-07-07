Lionel Messi once again proved why he is regarded as one of football’s greatest players, inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt to send the defending champions into the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina looked set for a shock exit after falling two goals behind, but Messi scored one goal and created another as the South Americans fought back to keep alive their hopes of defending the title.

The victory also saw Messi make more World Cup history. The Argentina captain became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches. However, it was also a night of mixed emotions as he became the first player to miss two penalties at a single World Cup tournament, excluding penalty shootouts.

Egypt made a brighter start and stunned the favourites in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from a well-worked corner.

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Argentina had a chance to respond almost immediately after Haissem Hassan fouled an opponent inside the box, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir brilliantly saved Messi’s penalty. The Egyptian goalkeeper continued his outstanding display by denying Alexis Mac Allister, Messi and Julián Álvarez before half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their lead early in the second half, but VAR ruled out Mostafa Ziko’s effort for a foul in the build-up.

The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long. Mohamed Salah produced another excellent pass to Hassan, who squared the ball for Ziko to make it 2-0 and send Egyptian fans into celebration.

Argentina finally found a way back in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero headed home from Messi’s inviting cross.

With time running out, Messi stepped up again, driving a powerful shot past Shobeir to level the score and spark hopes of another famous Argentina escape.

Deep into stoppage time, Lautaro Martínez broke clear and crossed for Enzo Fernández, who headed home the dramatic winner.

Argentina will now face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals. At the same time, Egypt bowed out after their best-ever World Cup campaign, having reached the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.