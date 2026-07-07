The office of Clement Jimbo, the lawmaker representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has distanced itself from fake Facebook accounts operating in his name, warning the public against engaging with the fraudsters.

In a public disclaimer issued on Tuesday, the lawmaker’s office said Mr Jimbo operates only one Facebook account and does not use the platform for financial transactions or to promise appointments or empowerment opportunities.

The office decided to issue the warning after its attention was drawn to fake Facebook accounts allegedly impersonating the federal lawmaker.

A review of Mr Jimbo’s Facebook page by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the lawmaker shared a screenshot identifying four different Facebook accounts bearing his name. He marked each of the accounts with a bold red “X”, indicating they were fake.

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Accompanying the screenshot, the lawmaker wrote: “Beware and be warned! Impersonation is a serious crime, the law will get you soon. Start digging the ground to enter.”

Warning to the public

The lawmaker’s office cautioned members of the public against communicating, transacting or sending money to anyone operating social media accounts in his name.

“Any person who chooses to deal with these fraudulent accounts does so entirely at their own risk.”

The office urged the public to disregard messages from the fake accounts and promptly report and block them.

It warned those behind the impersonation to immediately deactivate the fake accounts or face legal consequences.

“This act of impersonation is criminal, misleading, and wholly unacceptable. We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant, disregard any messages from such fake accounts and promptly report and block them,” the statement added.