The irony is plain. The Bible has often been accused of placing the blame for humanity’s fall upon a woman. Read closely, Scripture proves more exacting than many of its interpreters. It neither shields women from blame where blame belongs nor allows men to shelter behind the women in their stories. Samson answers for Samson. David answers for David. Solomon answers for Solomon. That consistency runs through the biblical record from beginning to end.

For centuries, women have borne a measure of blame for the failures of men that neither Scripture nor history always places upon them. The idea has become so familiar that it is rarely examined. Repeated often enough, it has acquired the appearance of settled truth, even where the text tells a different story.

In the Garden

No Biblical passage has done more to entrench that idea than the story of Adam and Eve. Many Christians can recount the story without opening a Bible. Eve encountered the Serpent while Adam was somewhere else in the garden. She listened, she ate, and when Adam returned she persuaded him to do what he would otherwise have refused. It has passed from sermons and catechisms to religious art, from children’s books to ordinary conversation. Because it is so familiar, few people think to test it against the text itself.

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Genesis says something else. After eating the fruit, Eve “gave also unto her husband who was with her; and he did eat.”Adam is not introduced after the conversation has ended. Eve is not described as searching for him after she has eaten. Adam is there all along. He hears the Serpent question God’s Command. He watches the exchange. The fruit passes from Eve’s hand to his, and he eats.

Adam cannot plead ignorance. Earlier, God had spoken directly to him about the tree before Eve was created. The command belonged to Adam before it belonged to anyone else.

The conversation with the Serpent has a way of drawing attention away from what follows. Yet the first conversation after the Fall is just as revealing. Adam speaks of the woman. Eve speaks of the serpent. Neither confession is complete. God accepts neither explanation. Each stands before Him for his or her own conduct. The Serpent answers for deceiving. Eve answers for eating. Adam answers for eating.

Paul reads Genesis the same way. He writes that Eve was deceived, but when he explains how sin entered the world he returns to Adam. He simply follows Genesis. Later generations often did not. Over time, Eve became the villain of the narrative and came to bear more of the blame than the passage itself places upon her. Adam never disappeared from the story, but he steadily receded from view.

The idea was not confined to mythology. Philosophers argued openly that women were weaker in judgment than men and naturally fitted for a subordinate place in society. Those ideas did not remain within philosophy. They found their way into law, education, literature and public life. They also influenced the way later generations approached older texts. Ideas pass subtly from one generation to the next, often without anyone asking where they came from.

The Company Men Keep

Eden is not the only place where this occurs. The same tendency appears elsewhere in Scripture, and far beyond it. It is present in literature, mythology and, even now, in the way public scandals are discussed. The names differ. The instinct is the same.

For many people, Delilah has become the defining figure in Samson’s life. Yet the Book of Judges spends surprisingly little time on Delilah compared with the space it gives to Samson himself. Long before he entered the Valley of Sorek, Samson had grown careless with what God had set apart. He dismissed the counsel of his parents, pursued whatever caught his eye and lived with an assurance that God’s favour would survive every compromise. Delilah encountered the man Samson had already become.

Delilah asked the same question repeatedly. Samson recognised what she wanted to know. He answered with half-truths and inventions, and each time she immediately tested what he had said. By then, her intentions could hardly have been misunderstood. He could have walked away after the first attempt. He could have left after the second. He remained after the third. When he finally disclosed the secret of his strength, the decision was his. Delilah deceived him. Samson chose to remain. Both facts are incontrovertible.

David and Bathsheba are no different. Bathsheba’s beauty has often received more attention than David’s conduct. Samuel never allows David to disappear from view. David saw her. David sent for her. David took her. When Bathsheba becomes pregnant, David attempts concealment. When concealment fails, he arranges Uriah’s death. Every decisive move comes from David. Nathan leaves no room for uncertainty. Standing before the king, he does not begin with Bathsheba. He begins with David: “Thou art the man.”

Solomon receives much the same treatment. Scripture says his wives turned away his heart. It also says Solomon loved many foreign women and married them despite explicit warnings already given to Israel’s kings. Those marriages did not happen to him. They formed part of his own policy, his own ambition and his own confidence that he could live beyond the boundaries that had governed those who came before him. Their influence is part of the story, but it follows decisions Solomon had already made.

From Pandora to This Age

The same way of thinking extends well beyond the Bible. Long before the Christian era, Greek tradition had already placed Pandora at the beginning of humanity’s suffering. She became the woman through whom misfortune entered the world. Helen of Troy occupies a similar place. She is still widely blamed for the Trojan War, although the poems themselves leave little doubt that the conflict was sustained by wounded pride, dynastic ambition, broken treaties, military honour and the decisions of rulers who hardly needed persuading to go to war. Helen bore the blame. The kings and princes who chose war rarely did.

The idea was not confined to mythology. Philosophers argued openly that women were weaker in judgment than men and naturally fitted for a subordinate place in society. Those ideas did not remain within philosophy. They found their way into law, education, literature and public life. They also influenced the way later generations approached older texts. Ideas pass subtly from one generation to the next, often without anyone asking where they came from.

This is not to suggest that Christian interpretation simply absorbed those ideas without question. Even so, some of those assumptions found their way into preaching, religious art and the ordinary telling of Biblical stories. Eve gradually overshadowed Adam. Bathsheba’s beauty often eclipsed David’s abuse of power. Delilah came to overshadow Samson’s own choices. The text did not change. The reading of it often did.

None of this excuses the women named in these stories. Eve sinned. Delilah deceived. Jezebel corrupted. Potiphar’s wife lied. Scripture says so without embarrassment. Women answer for what they do. Men answer for what they do. One does not diminish the other. One person’s guilt does not lessen another’s. Adam’s disobedience remains Adam’s. David’s abuse of power remains David’s. Solomon’s apostasy remains Solomon’s alone. That is where Scripture stops the story.

Little has changed in modern society. A prominent politician leaves his wife and public discussion soon settles on the woman with whom he became involved. A well-known pastor falls into scandal, and attention quickly shifts to the woman as the “Devil’s agent” rather than to the deception, manipulation or abuse that made the scandal possible. A successful businessman abandons his family for a younger woman, and people immediately label the latter for “stealing” him, as though another adult possessed the power to suspend his judgment and dissolve promises freely made. The circumstances differ, but the habit is the same. The man makes the choice. The woman often bears a greater share of the blame than his choice can justify.

Adam Answers for Adam

None of this excuses the women named in these stories. Eve sinned. Delilah deceived. Jezebel corrupted. Potiphar’s wife lied. Scripture says so without embarrassment. Women answer for what they do. Men answer for what they do. One does not diminish the other. One person’s guilt does not lessen another’s. Adam’s disobedience remains Adam’s. David’s abuse of power remains David’s. Solomon’s apostasy remains Solomon’s alone. That is where Scripture stops the story.

That is why these passages deserve a careful reading, not because Scripture has changed, but because so much has gathered around it. Every generation inherits explanations as well as the text itself. Some clarify it. Others gradually take its place. The difference often becomes clear only when we ask a simple question: where does the Bible actually say that?

That question returns us to Eden. Genesis does not say Adam came back after the serpent had gone. It does not say Eve sought him out before giving him the fruit. It says he was with her. That detail has always been there. Nothing has been added. Nothing has been unearthed. We have simply become more familiar with one explanation than with the words themselves.

The question extends beyond Eve. It concerns the way we read Scripture. Once inherited explanations carry more authority than the words on the page, assumptions begin to speak with an authority they were never meant to possess. The only remedy is to return to the text itself.

The irony is plain. The Bible has often been accused of placing the blame for humanity’s fall upon a woman. Read closely, Scripture proves more exacting than many of its interpreters. It neither shields women from blame where blame belongs nor allows men to shelter behind the women in their stories. Samson answers for Samson. David answers for David. Solomon answers for Solomon. That consistency runs through the biblical record from beginning to end.

The discussion need not end by turning women into innocent bystanders or men into helpless victims of influence. Scripture does neither. It leaves every person with his or her own choices. There is no reason to ask more of Scripture than Scripture asks of us.

Chinedu Moghalu is a lawyer, strategic communications expert, and public policy adviser with over two decades of leadership across government, international organisations, and development institutions.