The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has strengthened its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) as part of efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, stated this while inaugurating the new executives of the unit at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Boma Iyaye, Mr Ogbuku described the unit as a critical mechanism for promoting ethical conduct and preventing corruption. He said the unit would also help strengthen public confidence in the commission and improve service delivery across the Niger Delta region.

The managing director charged members of the anti-corruption unit to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

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“Corruption is a global challenge. As members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, your integrity must remain unquestionable. If those entrusted with fighting corruption become compromised, everything is at stake. You must lead by example and uphold transparency and accountability,” he said.

Mr Ogbuku urged the NDDC’s Internal Audit Department to work closely with the unit to reinforce accountability across all departments and maintain the agency’s positive public image. He thanked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for its collaboration and support.

According to him, the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit members were carefully selected based on their competence, credibility, and integrity. The NDDC chief reaffirmed the commitment of the commission’s board and management to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the commission remained focused on entrenching transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery in the region.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu, described the initiative as a step towards strengthening integrity across institutions in the country. Represented by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for the Rivers and Bayelsa Zonal Office, Ekere Usiere, Mr Aliyu said the NDDC anti-corruption unit was established in 2001.

“The unit serves as an internal mechanism for identifying and addressing systemic weaknesses that could encourage corruption in public institutions,” he said. He urged members of the committee to discharge their responsibilities with fairness, professionalism, and integrity. Mr Aliyu cautioned them against witch-hunting or abusing the confidence reposed in them by the commission and the public.

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In her acceptance remarks, the Chairwoman of the unit, Deinma Ebong, pledged to strengthen the link between the ideals of the ICPC and the commission’s daily operations. She said the unit would focus on strengthening systems rather than policing staff, while prioritising ethics education and continuous sensitisation.

“The unit will promote open communication and collaboration with departments, directorates, units, and state offices to prevent corruption before it occurs,” she said. Mrs Ebong commended the NDDC management for the confidence reposed in the committee and appealed to staff members for cooperation in advancing the commission’s transparency and accountability agenda.

(NAN)