Some residents of Enugu metropolis, Enugu State, and foodstuff sellers have expressed concern over the high cost of food items, particularly tomatoes, pepper and crayfish.

Some of the sellers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a market survey on Friday, attributed the high cost of the commodities to the off-season period and high transportation costs.

Joe Agu, a dealer in tomatoes and pepper at New Akwata Market, Enugu, said that a big basket of tomatoes now goes for N125,000 as against N80,000 in the month of April.

Mr Agu added that a bag of pepper now goes for N75,000 as against N50,000 in April.

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Gift Ekwem, a tomato seller at Garki Market, Enugu, said that a 4.5-litre paint bucket of tomatoes is now sold for N12,000 as against N5,000 in April.

According to her, some sellers do not have the goods in their shops due to the high cost of the produce.

She added that some traders have suspended purchase while others buy in small quantities.

Ufon Duke, a trader at Ogbete Main Market, said she could no longer afford to buy tomatoes and pepper for resale because prices had gone beyond her budget.

Mrs Duke said she would wait for the prices of the two produce to come down before she could start the business again as she risked making no gain, due to low patronage.

‎She attributed the high prices to the off-season period and the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Nnena Eboh, who deals only on pepper at Mayor Market, said she no longer sells N200 pepper to customers due to the high cost of the produce.

Meanwhile, a crayfish seller at Ogbete Main Market, Irene Ozo, said that a bag of crayfish now goes for N350,000 as against N320,000 in April.

Another crayfish seller at Mayor Market, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that a 4.5-litre painter bucket now goes for N13,000 as against N11,000 in April.

Ngozi Ochi, a civil servant, described the situation as unbearable, saying it had become increasingly difficult for average Nigerians to feed their families.

Mrs Ochi said that prices of tomatoes, pepper and crayfish had risen sharply within a month, adding that she could no longer afford to buy them.

“It baffles me as the price of tomatoes and pepper continue to increase daily; I cannot afford to buy fresh tomatoes until the prices reduce,” she said.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the only alternative she had was to buy dried pepper, tin tomatoes or palm fruits for stew until the prices fall.

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